TELLICO - The Lady Tigers dropped a 7-5 decision at Tellico Plains on Monday.
Tellico was up 7-3 going into the seventh inning. The Lady Tigers scored two runs in the final inning, but it was too little, too late. Meigs left six runners on base.
Meigs finished with nine hits, including two each by Toryn Lawson, Anna Crowder, Kennedy Majors and Sierra Howard. Extra base hits included a triple by Lawson and doubles by Crowder and Carlee McLemore.
Anna Crowder drove in three runs while Majors and Lawson each had one RBI.
McLemore gave up five runs on seven hits in four innings and picked up the loss. She struck out four and walked three. Lainey Fitzgerald finished the game, giving up a pair of runs on five hits while striking out four and walking one.
The Lady Tigers (3-5, 1-0 in 5-AA) will jump back into District 5-AA action tonight as they host Sweetwater. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
