McMinn County reached the semifinals of the Tiger Classic softball tournament over the weekend while Meigs County went 2-2.
The tournament, held at Athens Regional Park, featured 16 teams, mostly from East Tennessee.
The Lady Cherokees went 4-1 in the tournament, defeating Sweetwater, East Hamilton, Sale Creek and Meigs County before falling to Sequatchie County in the semifinals.
“I was very pleased with how we played,” McMinn Coach Mark Rogers said. “Any time you come out of a tournament like that going 4-1 against the quality competition we played you can’t complain about that. I thought we played very good defense, we made very few mistakes. I would have liked to hit the ball better, but in our four wins we hit the ball enough to win and that’s what counts. Everybody played at some point, whether it was as a pinch-hitter or in the field, so something just so they could gain some experience. I wasn’t sure about our starting lineup going into the weekend, but I saw enough to move forward.”
The Lady Tigers went 2-2, defeating Tellico Plains and Signal Mountain and losing to Silverdale Academy and McMinn County.
“I thought it was a successful tournament for us,” Davis said. “It may have been the most competitive tournament we’ve had and there was hardly a harsh word spoken. I think everybody was just glad to be playing after last year (was canceled because of COVID).”
Davis said the tournament shows what teams need to work on and allows teams to play their younger players.
“We pitched the ball well, though we are walking too many,” Davis said. “Our defense let us down at times and we need to swing the bats a little better. So there is plenty we need to work on.
“But our goal is to try to play a lot of younger players and we did that. We started all freshmen and sophomores against East Hamilton and I thought they held their own, though for some of them this was their first high school game. We threw a freshman pitcher against McMinn and she pitched pretty well.”
Soddy-Daisy defeated Sequatchie to win the Black Bracket, which McMinn and Meigs were both part of. Sweetwater defeated Ooltewah to win the Orange Bracket.
The Lady Cherokees (5-1) will host District 5-AAA rival Bradley Central on Monday at 5 p.m. while the Lady Tigers (3-3) will travel to non-district foe Tellico Plains on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The game summaries for McMinn and Meigs County are as follows. Most games in the tournament did not go the full seven innings due to the time limit.
The Lady Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on an RBI double, but McMinn canceled that run with one of their own in the bottom of the inning.
Aaliyah Cagle drew a walk to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a single by Addie Benton. After a walk by Reagan Wade and the inning’s first out, Lexi Cooley drew a bases loaded walk to tie the score.
McMinn then took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a home run by Cagle in what turned out to be the game-winning hit.
Sadie Brazzell kept Sweetwater at bay for the rest of the game. She gave up five hits and just one run in five innings, striking out six and walking two.
Offensively, the Lady Cherokees only finished with two hits, but one of those was the home run by Cagle. The other hit was by Benton.
The Lady Cherokees put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning on a double by Brazzell and a fielder’s choice by Kaitlyn Evans that scored Brazzell.
In the bottom of the third, Cooley doubled home Sammie Greeson and Taylor Hancock’s sacrifice fly brought home Cooley to make it 4-0.
The Lady Hurricanes scored three runs in the bottom of the third, but couldn’t break through for the tying run against McMinn’s pitching.
The Lady Cherokees used three pitchers. McKenzie Wall gave up two runs on two hits and struck out two in two innings to pick up the win. Wade also pitched two innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out two.
Brazzell pitched the final inning. She gave up one hit with two strikeouts and a pair of walks. East Hamilton had the bases loaded and looked poised to take the lead, but Brazzell struck out the final two batters to preserve the win.
McMinn was outhit 6-4. Greeson, Cooley, Brazzell and Hancock each had one hit with Hancock, Brazzell and Cooley each picking an RBI.
The bats came out for the Lady Cherokees as McMinn finished with nine hits.
McMinn led 2-1 after three innings on an error off a ball hit by Ama Grimmett and an RBI single by Grimmett.
Sale Creek took a 3-2 lead in the fourth, but the Lady Chrerokees then pushed across six runs in the bottom half of the inning to go up 8-3.
McMinn’s runs came off a single by Hancock that drove in two runs, a double by Evans, a single by Cagle and a two-RBI single by Sierra Tate.
Cooley led the Lady Cherokees in hits with two while Hancock and Tate both had two RBIs.
Cagle picked up the win, giving up three runs on four hits in 3-1/3 innings. She struck out one and walked one.
Wade got the final two outs of the game. She gave up one hit and no runs while striking out one and walking none.
The Lady Cherokees opened the game with a pair of first inning runs on a double by Evans that scored Greeson and Lexi Evans.
Meigs bounced back to make it 2-1 on a solo home run by Kennedy Majors and then later tied the game up at 2-2in the top of the fifth.
McMinn earned the winning run in the bottom of the fifth when Cooley scored on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Wade.
Both teams finished with five hits. Hancock had two hits while Brazzell, Evans and Tate each had one.
Evans knocked in a pair of runs while Wade had one RBI.
Brazzell pitched all five innings for the Lady Cherokees, giving up two runs on five hits. She struck out seven and walked three.
The Lady Cherokees took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Hancock doubled home Brazzell.
That was the only run McMinn scored as the Lady Cherokees managed only two hits. Hancock had one hit and Cooley had the other.
McMinn used its younger pitchers in this game and they limited the Lady Indians to one run in the third and fourth innings until Sequatchie pushed across six runs in the fifth.
Toryn Lawson led off the top of the sixth with a double and two outs later scored on a double by Anna Crowder.
Freshman Lainey Fitzgerald pitched all seven innings for the Lady Tigers to earn the shutout win. She gave up five hits while striking out eight and walking three.
Offensively, Anna Crowder finished with two hits, one of them being the eventual game-winning RBI double.
Madison Hughes, Carlee McLemore and Lawson each had one hit.
Meigs grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first Lawson scored on an error off a ball hit by Anna Crowder.
The Lady Tigers then went up 3-0 after scoring a pair of runs in the third inning. Lawson reached on an error and later scored on a groundout by Anna Crowder. Jacelyn Stone, a courtesy runner, stole third base and then scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0.
There were fireworks in the fourth as the Lady Eagles pushed across three runs in the top of the frame only to see the Lady Tigers counter with four runs.
Fitzgerald hit a one-out single and then Olivia Miller singled. Stone, a courtesy runner, later scored on a groundout by Hughes. Lawson then brought home Miller with a single and McLemore doubled home Lawson.
The fourth and final run of the frame for Meigs came on a single by Anna Crowder that scored Brianna Crass.
Meigs finished with seven hits from seven different players as Hughes, Lawson, McLemore, Anna Crowder, Majors, Fitzgerald and Miller each had one hit.
Lawson scored three runs and Anna Crowder had two RBIs. Hughes, Lawson and McLemore each had one RBI.
McLemore picked up the win. In four innings she gave up three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking four.
The Lady Tigers managed just two hits in the 8-1 loss. That one came on the top of the fourth when Shelby Kennedy drove home Lawson with a single.
Sierra Howard and Kylee Hitson, both younger players, pitched for Meigs. They combined for three strikeouts, but walked four. They gave up eight runs on six hits.
McMinn grabbed a 2-0 lead, but Meigs cut that in half in the fourth when Majors blasted a home run to center field.
The Lady Tigers then tied the game in the top of the fifth when Hughes hit a lead-off double and scored on a single by Lawson.
The two teams battled it out with both pitchers controlling the action until McMinn scored in the bottom of the fifth when the Lady Cherokees drew a bases loaded walk to earn the walk-off win.
Both teams finished with five hits. Hughes, Lawson, Majors, Howard and Ella Scott each had one hit for Meigs. Extra base hits included a double by Hughes and a home run by Majors.
Fitzgerald pitched 4-½ innings, giving up three runs on four hits. She walked three, but also struck out six. She wasn’t helped by two Meigs errors.
The loss knocked Meigs out of the tournament while McMinn went on to last until the semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.