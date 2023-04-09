McMinn County High School athletics has taken one significant step toward unifying and building its brand.
The school finalized a deal Tuesday that will make Adidas the outfitter for all sports at McMinn moving forward. MCHS first announced the partnership Wednesday on social media.
“This is an excellent opportunity for us to build our brand and to bring pride to our community and our athletic programs,” said McMinn athletic director Jake Roberts in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “Our current student-athletes are excited to have an opportunity to be a part of this agreement. We want as many students involved in athletics as we possibly can so that we can have the opportunity to give them the tools to be great people of character as they navigate through life. We believe that this gives us another edge to have more students get involved and have a great high school experience while doing so."
According to Roberts, McMinn had been in contact with the “big three” – Adidas, Nike and Under Armour – for about a year, pondering different vendors during the discussion process. The vendor McMinn went with is E2 Sports, based in Harriman, where Roberts said the school got the best deal available out of its options.
"But ultimately, it was the best for our school, the best for our kids and community, as well,” Roberts said. “So within this, some of the rebates and discounts that we have will be spread across other schools feeding into McMinn as well.”
While promotional money – rebates on gear purchases – was something all outfitters offered, Adidas was the only one that was also willing to involve the elementary and middle schools that feed into MCHS.
"With all of them, there was promotional money, so the more you spend, the more that we could potentially get back to funnel back into athletics,” Roberts said. “And Adidas had the best option for that. And being willing to work with all of our middle schools and so forth to kind of get them on board with that, as well. And the others were not willing to do that.”
At the high school level, McMinn will have a buy one, get one free deal for uniforms, as well as discounted rates on all apparel and shoes, according to Roberts.
"It's been a good relationship that we've struck with E2 Sports, being willing to help with us and work with us,” Roberts said.
Roberts said he expects that the basketball teams will be the first at McMinn to wear Adidas uniforms, starting this coming season, with the spring sports – baseball, softball, boys’ soccer, tennis and track and field – to debut them immediately after.
Another part of the deal Roberts considers beneficial is its flexibility, which has turned out to be important for football. The football program recently purchased new uniforms, before McMinn finalized the deal with Adidas and E2 Sports.
"The good thing about this deal is that it kind of leaves it up to (head football) Coach (Bo) Cagle if he wants to be in Adidas or not,” Roberts said. “So football can be in it if they want to be, but they don't have to be if they don't want to be. So since they just bought new uniforms, and football uniforms are a major expense, so moving forward it's not going to be required of them to do that. But if they want to they can certainly jump in on that deal, as well.”
Being a school affiliated with a major apparel outfitter is also something Roberts believes high school athletes will enjoy, as a taste of an experience that has over the years mostly been associated with college athletics.
"We're very excited about it as a county to look universal and build our brand in the future moving forward, and in the future looking uniform,” Roberts said. “It's a good thing for our school, it's a good thing for our kids. Our kids are really excited about it and they would like to have that brand, because at the end of the day, a lot of our kids will not go on to play in college athletics, and we want to give them the experience of that with this deal as well.”
