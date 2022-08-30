DECATUR – This would be the perfect week for Meigs County to remedy the slow starts from its first two games this season.
This one 7 p.m. Friday at Jewell Field against Bledsoe County is one the Tigers really need to win. Being the Region 3-2A opener, it is the first game that counts toward playoff seeding, or toward making the postseason at all.
And Meigs (1-1) would prefer not to play from behind again this week. The Tigers got away with it in a comeback win over Sweetwater in Week 1, but they lost the following week at The King’s Academy after falling behind 21-0 at halftime.
“We’ve played two, but this is the biggest game so far because it’s a region game, and region puts you in the playoffs,” said Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “We had a couple kids last week, (Landon) Thompson and (Logan) Purgason, that said, ‘Well, you know coach, if we can learn from last week and get better, then we’re not hurt at all from that loss.’ And I said, ‘You’re right.’ If we learn from that going forward, helping us down the road, then that can be a positive thing that happened last Friday night instead of a negative thing.”
Meigs had scored 24 unanswered points to take a lead in the Week 2 game before allowing two more Lion touchdowns to slip to defeat.
“Last week we outscored them 24-0 in the second half,” “If we play like that in the first half, the game’s over. So intensity is a huge thing this week, too. Making sure that when we’re on the field, we’re ready to go.
“That’s the biggest thing we’re working on, is coming out and being ready to go and having more intensity than the other team does to start the game.”
Bledsoe (1-1) runs the ground-heavy wing-T, which is exactly the style of offense the Tigers do not want to fall behind early against. And it will be a one-week adjustment for Meigs’ defense from TKA’s spread attack, but Fitzgerald considers that par for the course for high school football.
“It’s one offense one week and one offense the next week,” Fitzgerald said. “You’ve got to be multiple, and we are in our 3-4. We are multiple on defense, so we can give a few different looks. And like I say, the biggest thing with the wing-T is getting lined up correctly and not getting outflanked. Not giving anything away pre-snap.”
Defensively, Bledsoe lines up in an even-man front. But the key to offensive success for the Tigers will be correcting all the details that got exposed last week. While Meigs had 237 rushing yards last week, 88 of those came on a fake punt for a touchdown, with 37 other plays combining for the remaining 149 yards.
And the Tigers certainly don’t want to commit six turnovers again, as they did at TKA.
“We just go back on film, and it’s one block here or one miss here,” Fitzgerald said. “Offensively everybody has to work together, and there’s 11 out there on the field and all 11 have to do their jobs. And it was nothing major, it was just one breakdown on this play here, one breakdown on this play there. Maybe the route wasn’t run right, or we didn’t find the hole exactly where it was supposed to be. Maybe on the back side we didn’t get somebody cut off.
“And we all went through film and there was things that we all saw on film that we could do better, and we’re just working to correct those this week.”
