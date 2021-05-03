CROSSVILLE — Several McMinn County athletes moved on to within one step of the TSSAA Spring Fling after top-four finishes in the Section 2 Sub-Sectional Meet on Friday at Cumberland County High School.
Shaniah McClendon highlighted McMinn’s day by sweeping first place marks in both girls’ throwing events. McClendon, a senior, threw a personal-record 118 feet, 3 inches in the discus and 38’ in the shot put. Lillian Fillyaw, a junior, also qualified for the sectional meet placing fourth in the shot put (29’ 2.5” PR).
Caleb Johnson also advanced to sectionals in both boys’ throwing events. Johnson, a junior, placed second in the shot put (42’ 9”) and third in the discus (127’ 1”).
AJ Sierra, a freshman, advanced in the girls’ 100-meter dash, finishing third in a time of 14.03 seconds. Aubrey Pickel, a senior, moved on in the 300m hurdles with her fourth-place finish (52.33 seconds). And sophomore Tyler Bowers kept his season going finishing fourth in the boys’ 1600m run (5:01.47).
The McMinn girls’ 4x800 relay team also moved on to sectionals with a fourth-place finish (11:06.58).
McMinn’s girls were fifth place out of nine teams in the team scores, and the McMinn boys sixth of 10 teams. Cookeville topped both team standings, and Walker Valley was second in both. Warren County was third in the girls’ standings and fourth in the boys’, and Rhea County third in the boys’ and fourth in the girls’.
The Section 2 Sectional meet will take place 9 a.m. CDT Friday at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. Top-four finishers in that meet advance to the state meet.
