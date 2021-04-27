DECATUR – Meigs County baseball earned a 10-1 win over visiting Cumberland County on Senior Night Monday.
Naturally, Will Meadows, the only senior on the team, had a good night for the Tigers. He reached base twice, drove in a run and scored once. He also earned the win on the mound.
Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said he feels fortunate to have been able to coach a player like Meadows.
“I’m the lucky one to be Will’s coach,” Roberts said. “Will is a great young man and that’s a true testament to both of his parents as they have raised a great young man who is a true competitor who exemplifies sportsmanship.
“He is a fantastic baseball player and I, along with his teammates, will miss him dearly next season and wish him tons of success in his future.”
As for the game, there wasn’t much to be critical of as the Tigers controlled the game from start to finish.
“It was a great day for us,” Roberts said. “Will pitched a great game on his senior night and we played solid defense behind him. We were productive offensively and demonstrated good plate discipline and capitalized on their walks and hit batters. We hope we can have another solid performance (today).”
The Tigers (15-3) will travel to Cumberland on Tuesday.
Meigs 10, Cumberland 1
The Jets went up 1-0 in the second inning, but that lead didn’t last long.
Meigs got the first three batters up in the bottom of the second inning on base with Jackson Shaver and Nate Levy getting hit by pitches and Ethan Meadows getting a base hit.
All three runners scored with Will Meadows hitting a sacrifice fly and Payton Armour hitting an RBI single.
The Tigers then added three more runs in the third.
Logan Carroll was hit by a pitch and Will Meadows singled. Both later scored, with Will Meadows scoring from third on a wild pitch.
Armour singled home a run and later scored on an error.
Already up 6-1, Meigs added four runs in the sixth.
Matthew Kraskouskas led off the inning by reaching on an error and Carroll singled.
After an out, Armour and Matthew Boshears both singled in runs.
Connor Mason then walked and, after the second out, Ethan Meadows and Levy walked.
Boshears and Armour both scored in the inning to make it 10-1.
Meigs finished with 10 hits. Armour went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and scored two runs. He also stole a base.
Carroll and Ethan Meadows both had two hits for the Tigers.
Will Meadows and Boshears each drove in one run.
Will Meadows picked up the win on the mound and is now 6-1 on the season. He gave up one run on four hits in seven innings while striking out six and walking one.
