ENGLEWOOD – In a possible Class AA sectional preview, McMinn Central girls' soccer lost to Kingston 2-1 on Thursday at Central High School.The game was tied 1-1 at halftime, with Savannah Miller scoring for the Chargerettes.Central (7-5) is back in action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sale Creek.
