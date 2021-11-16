KNOXVILLE — The opportunities were few for McMinn County, and the breaks fewer still.
That made a rocky situation even rockier for the outmatched Cherokees, whose season ended in a 49-7 loss Friday at Powell High School in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Panthers, who finished the regular-season as The Associated Press No. 3-ranked team in Class 5A, marched 80 yards in 13 plays to an opening-drive touchdown and controlled the game from there.
The Tribe (8-4) gained only seven first downs for the game, including just two in a first half with just 66 yards of total offense. And Powell held a McMinn ground game that had average more than 200 rushing yards this season to minus-14 yards.
McMinn’s defense got the three-and-out on Powell’s second offensive possession, but with the offense struggling to move the ball, it delayed the inevitable.
“They made some good plays. And we had some opportunities, and we missed them,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “And when you play a big-time team like this in a big-time game in this situation you’ve got to make every opportunity count. And when we’re watching the film at halftime, we had three or four chances and we just missed them. And those are game-changing things.”
The Cherokees had Powell (10-2) facing a third-and-19 from its 17-yard line when Panthers quarterback Jordyn Potts dropped a precisely placed pass to Adarius Redmond despite tight coverage from Luke Hensley. Hensley even forced the fumble from Redmond on the run after the catch, but Redmond was able to fall on the loose ball to keep possession for the Panthers. Two plays later, Powell scored the touchdown to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter.
Jayden Miller’s 27-yard pass to Noah Glenn to set up the Cherokees with first-and-10 at the Powell 37-yard line was their most productive offensive possession of the first half, but the drive ended after that with a turnover on downs.
A break went against McMinn on Powell’s next drive, too. Davion Evans was in position to intercept Potts on a fourth-and-6, but the ball caromed off his hands and right into the arms of the Panthers receiver behind him to keep that drive alive. Powell finished it off three plays later to go ahead 21-0 with 3:21 left in the first half.
“It didn’t go our way, and we needed every one of them (breaks),” Cagle said. “We needed to have every single break happen. I thought our defense held up well enough at halftime to make some plays. But, give them credit, that is a very good football team, and we didn’t have any answers for them tonight.”
Powell executed a successful onside kick to start the second half and cashed in another touchdown six plays later, with nationally ranked college football prospect Walter Nolan scoring on a two-yard run on the direct snap. Another stalled McMinn drive and another eight-play possession later, the Panthers put the game in running-clock territory with a 35-0 lead at 5:55 left in the third quarter.
Miller answered by heaving up a jump ball to Caden Hester, who snagged it and went 63 yards to the end zone for McMinn’s only touchdown with 2:34 left in the third, momentarily stopping the running clock. But Powell answered with a 63-yard catch-and-run from Redmond to get its lead back to 42-7 and keep the clock running for good this time.
The 6’5”, 310-pound Nolen, who is committed to Texas A&M, led the Powell line that stuffed McMinn’s offense, recording several tackles for loss including three sacks of Miller.
“When they knew we had to throw the ball, I think that’s when things got out of hand there,” Cagle said.
“I thought early in the game we handled him (Nolen) well. I thought we had some things where we could neutralize him to a certain degree. He didn’t hurt us in the first half like he did in the second half, obviously.”
While McMinn’s season ended in a lopsided loss Friday, Cagle couldn’t help but be proud of a Cherokees team that recovered from a 1-3 start to the season and was riding a seven-game winning streak into Knoxville.
“It shows you that you don’t quit, you don’t give up, you hold it all together, you give yourself an opportunity to keep playing,” Cagle said. “And we got better as the season went on.
“We probably had some people who counted us out after that 1-3 start, but the guys didn’t give up and didn’t quit, and we’re proud of them for that.”
McMinn loses 12 seniors to graduation from this year’s team, only four of whom – Jaryd Gable, Danyul Belton, Conner Bates and Bryce Snyder – were in the football program for all four years. Those seniors recorded 31 wins over their four years with the Cherokees.
“Those guys have been out there with us and fighting hard for four years, and it showed this year,” Cagle said. “Their leadership helped us a lot and with underclassmen mixed in there, and them some of those guys who never played before who helped us this year.”
