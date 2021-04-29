The McMinn County tennis teams split at home with Walker Valley on Wednesday, with the girls' team winning 9-0 and the boys losing 6-3.
Winning singles for the girls were Elena Kurowski 8-5, Kylee Hockman 8-1, Reagan Goforth 8-1, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-2, A.K. Newman 8-1 and Katie Elliott 8-3. In doubles, Kurowski/Hockman won 8-5, Goforth/Newman 8-2 and Gonzalez/Elliott 8-0.
Boys' singles winners were Tucker Monroe 9-8 (7-4 tiebreaker), Ethan Jones 8-4 and Luke Ramey 8-1. Tucker Swafford lost a competitive set 9-8 in a 7-5 tiebreaker.
McMinn is back in action today at Ooltewah.
