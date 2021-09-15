ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central’s most complete effort of the season resulted in its first win last week. The Chargers will need a similar effort this week with serious playoff implications at stake.
Central is seeking to carry the momentum from its victory at rival Polk County into its Region 3-3A clash back home at Charger Field, a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff against Brainerd for Homecoming.
A win over the Panthers would put the Chargers (1-3, 0-1 Region 3-3A) right in the thick of the playoff hunt.
“If we can win this one we’ll be 1-1 in the region heading into the backstretch of our schedule, and that would be important,” said Central coach Matt Moody.
Central is coming off a season-low five penalties against Polk, in addition to a out-gaining the Wildcats in total yards 336-123.
“Polk County was probably the most complete game that we played all year with offense, defense and special teams,” Moody said. “And we had seen flashes of that the past couple of weeks where we played really good at times, but penalties and mistakes had cost us the previous two weeks. But penalties-wise, we cut those way, way down.”
But Moody expects a greater challenge when Brainerd lines up against the Chargers, on both sides of the ball.
The Panthers (1-3, 0-1) line up in a spread offense, and they have used two quarterbacks, both of whom Moody described as athletic. Moody also noticed several who are capable of making plays in space, and Central’s defense will need to be up to the task of making those tackles.
Defensively, Brainerd lines up in a three-man front, similar to what Central saw against Tellico Plains and Signal Mountain.
“They’re, of the teams we have played to this point, probably the most athletic team that we’ve played, as a team, anyway,” Moody said. “So we’re going to have to be really, really good at making plays out in space and understanding what we’re trying to do on both sides of the ball.”
A continued focus on the smaller details, such as penalties and execution, are what Moody believes will be the keys to coming away with an important win Friday.
“We’ve just got to really focus on what we can control and make sure we’re doing all the little things that we can do to take care of the business, and then at the end of the game hopefully we’ll be happy,” Moody said.
