McMinn County will be waiting two extra days to get started in Murfreesboro.
The TSSAA has postponed the start of the 2020 Girls' Soccer State Championships to Friday, due to the projected rainfall from Tropical Storm Zeta expected to hit the Murfreesboro area on Wednesday and Thursday and the resulting likelihood of unplayable conditions at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
Game times will remain as originally scheduled, which means the Lady Cherokees (14-3-1) will kick off against Bearden in the first round at 4 p.m. CDT (5 p.m. EDT) Friday. However, field numbers at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex are subject to change from the ones originally announced. Tentatively, the Lady Tribe's game is to take place on Field No. 7.
Division I will play quarterfinals on Friday, semifinals on Saturday and championship games on Monday, Nov. 2. Division II will play semifinals on Saturday and finals on Sunday.
If McMinn wins Friday, it would play in the semifinal round 6:30 p.m. CDT (7:30 p.m. EDT) Saturday against the winner between Franklin and Collierville. The Class AAA championship match will take place 1:30 p.m. CST (2:30 p.m. EST) Monday.
The four teams on the opposite side of McMinn's bracket are Stewarts Creek, Houston, Maryville and Ravenwood.
Per the COVID-19 guidelines, ticket sales will be restricted to 1/3 capacity, which amounts to 200 tickets sold per match for all quarterfinal and semifinal games. Championship matches will be restricted to 667 tickets per game. Tickets for the first rounds of the state tournament will now go on sale at noon CDT (1 p.m. EDT) on Tuesday at gofan.co/TSSAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.