McMinn County wrestling split its results against two opponents on Thursday.
The Cherokees defeated Chattanooga Central 30-25, with wins from London Wilkins, Jackson Boggess, Kyle Cooley, Ryan Vogus and Alex Cooley.
McMinn then fell to Walker Valley 66-12, with Kyle Cooley and Jack Boggess picking up wins.
Due to Bradley County and Hamilton County school systems suspending all sports through the end of 2020 from COVID-19 concerns, the McMinn wrestling schedule has changed this week. The Cherokees will travel to Whitwell on Thursday, then participate in a dual tournament at Chattanooga Notre Dame on Saturday.
