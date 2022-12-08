McMinn County's Kinsley Hayes (seated center) signs to continue her educaton and track and field career at Tennessee Wesleyan on Friday at McMinn County High School. Seated, from left: McKinley Hayes, sister; Niki Hayes, mother; David Hayes, father; and Landon Hayes, brother. Back, from left: McMinn head coach Jeff Galloway, TWU head coach Mike Basuini and McMinn assistant coach Nancy Jones.
Tennessee Wesleyan University signed another McMinn Lady Cherokee track standout Friday afternoon when they inked Kinsley Hayes to a scholarship offer.
Hayes has had her eyes and goals set on Wesleyan since she was very little, and now that it’s a reality she couldn’t be more thrilled. Having multiple ex-teammates that attend TWU made this decision a no-brainer.
“I wanted to stay close to home so I can stay working where I work and stay close to all my friends,” Hayes said. “One of my best friends, she actually runs for Wesleyan and I was very inspired by her. She said that she really enjoys running there and I enjoy running so I get to run with her for three more years.”
As it turns out Wesleyan’s coaches have had their eyes on Hayes for a while now, as well.
“McMinn County is like our hometown high school, so we see these athletes practice a lot, also having a few other athletes that went to McMinn now and they all vouched for her," said Tennessee Wesleyan head track coach Mike Basuini. "She’s one of the nicest girls in the world and were really excited to add that personality to our team and watch her grow as a runner.”
Hayes is a long-distance runner. She competes in the two-mile run (3200m) in high school, and Basuini said Hayes could run the 5K at Wesleyan.
“She just mentioned that she looks forward to running the two-mile," Basuini said. "So anyone in high school who wants to run the two-mile is usually going to be a longer distance runner in college. That means 5K for cross country and also on outdoor track we do 5K as well. So I can see her being a 5K runner in college.”
Hayes worked her way from junior varsity at McMinn to where she is now.
“Kinsley has been with us all four years and I’m very excited for her,” said McMinn Lady Cherokee track coach Jeff Galloway. “She had a goal to run for a while now. She started as a freshman JV and worked her way up to varsity and she is running in college is always a good thing.”
Hayes plans on majoring in psychology at Wesleyan.
“I feel like I will be very successful when I graduate. I will graduate knowing that I did well and I’m going to get a degree in psychology at Wesleyan,” Hayes said. “I want to help people, that's my main goal in life, and in psychology there's so many people that need help. They also make pretty good money and I want to make good money.”
