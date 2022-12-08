Kinsley Hayes signs with TWU

McMinn County's Kinsley Hayes (seated center) signs to continue her educaton and track and field career at Tennessee Wesleyan on Friday at McMinn County High School. Seated, from left: McKinley Hayes, sister; Niki Hayes, mother; David Hayes, father; and Landon Hayes, brother. Back, from left: McMinn head coach Jeff Galloway, TWU head coach Mike Basuini and McMinn assistant coach Nancy Jones.

 Marquis Lester | The Daily Post-Athenian

