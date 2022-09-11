Tennessee Wesleyan's soccer teams are off to a winning start in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
The men's team, ranked No. 22 in the NAIA poll, held off Milligan 2-1 on Friday at the TWU Athletic Complex. The women's squad followed with a 5-0 domination of Milligan on Saturday.
In the men's game, Jonah Lewis scored both goals for the Bulldogs in the fifth and 19th minutes for a 2-0 lead they carried into halftime. Manny Arredondo assisted on the first goal and Billy Boag on the second.
Milligan found its goal in the 62nd minute, getting within one goal of TWU, but the Bulldogs (2-0-2, 1-0 AAC) held on. Wesleyan built a 20-8 overall shot advantage (10-2 on goal) and attempted four corner kicks to none for Milligan.
The Lady Bulldogs led 2-0 at halftime of their game, then piled on three more goals in the second half.
Jill De Waal scored Wesleyan's first and last goal in the 21st and 88th minutes, respectively. Jordan Smith sent in her goal unassisted in the 45th minute, just before halftime.
Lucia Bonfante added her goal in the 70th minute and Krista Eik Hardardottir hers in the 78th. Jamie York, Cristina Escrig, De Waal, Claudia Lopez del Pino and Allison Sieber each tallied one assist.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-2-0, 1-0) out-shot Milligan 22-6 overall and 12-0 on goal, while attempting five corner kicks to Milligan's four.
Both TWU soccer teams continue AAC play at home Wednesday against Reinhardt. The women's game begins at 12:30 p.m. against a Reinhardt team ranked No. 21 in the NAIA poll. The men's game follows with a 3 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.