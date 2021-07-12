The dead period has ended and football is about to get cranked back up.
Seven on seven competitions will dominate the schedule for the next couple weeks and then come the fall scrimmages.
At McMinn Central, the Chargers are scheduled to compete in 7on7s at Lenoir City at 5 p.m. on July 21 and at Soddy-Daisy on July 22 at 6 p.m. A July 15 7on7 has been canceled.
“I like them,” Central Coach Matt Moody said of the 7on7s. “It’s not real football, but it’s good for your skill position players and defensive backs. It helps the quarterbacks and receivers learn their routes and the defensive backs to learn their coverages. And it gets you out playing against another team.”
Full pads practice is set for July 26 and the Chargers are set to scrimmage York Institute on July 30 at 6 p.m.
Central may schedule a scrimmage against Tyner in early August, but that is not set yet.
Then on Aug. 12 the Chargers will face Walker Valley in a game-type scrimmage. At this point, it is set to be at Walker Valley as the Mustangs’ new turf field is set to be completed by then. If it is not, the scrimmage will be moved to Central.
The jamboree will be held at Loudon on Aug. 13 with Central facing Copper Basin.
At Meigs, the Tigers will have a 7on7 contest at Midway versus the Green Wave and Rockwood on July 13.
Meigs will have its first scrimmage on July 30 at Hixson and then will travel to Greenback on Aug. 6.
The Tigers will travel to Lenoir City for the jamboree on Aug. 13. A schedule for the jamboree has not been completed yet.
McMinn County has 7on7s scheduled at Northwest Whitfield on July 13 and at Carson Newman on July 22.
The Cherokees will be one of five teams participating in a five-way scrimmage at McMinn on July 30. The other teams involved are Bradley, Soddy-Daisy, Baylor and Notre Dame. This event which will include include concessions, will be $5.
A scrimmage is currently set for Aug. 6, but the place and opponent has not yet been set. At this time the Cherokees are not scheduled to participate in a jamboree.
The Cherokees and Chargers start the season on Friday, Aug. 20 at Central in the annual Black and Blue Game. The Tigers will travel to Sweetwater on the same day.
Meigs will compete in Region 3-2A this year, which includes Marion County, Bledsoe County, Polk County, Tellico Plains and Tyner. Central’s Region 3-3A includes Brainerd, Loudon, Kingston, Signal Mountain and Sweetwater.
The Cherokees share Region 4-5A with Howard, Ooltewah, Rhea County and Walker Valley.
