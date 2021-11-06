HENDERSONVILLE — McMinn County brought a list of goals to this year’s Class AAA Boys’ State Cross Country Championship and checked off all of them.
The Cherokees sought a top-20 finish in the team rankings, and they finished 20th out of 24 full teams in the state meet on Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
“All week they really looked like they were ready to race today,” said McMinn coach Jeff Galloway. “I had to hold them back at practice because they were a little antsy going really good. But they came in brilliant. Our goal was to be top 20, and we got that.”
McMinn also wanted to finish ahead of two particular teams, Walker Valley and Oakland, and it did just that. Walker Valley had beaten out the Cherokees for second place in the Region 3-AAA meet in late October, but the Mustangs finished two spots behind McMinn on Thursday in 22nd place. Maryville, which won the region, finished state in 14th.
“We wanted to beat Walker Valley because they beat us early last week by one spot,” Galloway said. “And we were able to do that.”
And Oakland was in a Region 4-AAA that included several teams that had been in the region with McMinn before this current classification cycle. Oakland finished in 21st place, one spot behind the Cherokees.
“And our other goal was to beat Oakland because Oakland was in with the old region we had, and they had beaten all the teams that were there in our old region,” Galloway said. “So if we beat them, then we could prove that if the region hadn’t realigned we would still be in the mix to go to state. So basically we were really pleased with what we did today. And we were glad to do it.”
Shamus Crayne, a freshman, was McMinn’s top finisher, placing 97th out of 208 individuals with a time of 17:31.90. Tyler Bowers, a junior, was four spots behind at 101st in 17:36.68.
Micah Underdown, a senior, was 152nd in 18:15.58, senior Easton Schumacher 176th in 19:04.71, junior Luke Ramey 184th in 19:21.67, senior Josiah Townsend 204th in 20:27.69 and sophomore Braden Mayfield 206th in 20:37.31.
Galloway said Ramey’s performance was key toward the Cherokees being able to hold on to their top-20 spot ahead of Oakland and Walker Valley.
“He really saved us today because our No. 5 runner normally didn’t run as well today, but Luke had a really good race,” Galloway said. “And if he didn’t have a really good race, I don’t know, we might have finished 21 or 22nd and maybe not made those goals, because they were right behind us.”
Ravenwood’s Miles Ramer ended up being the Class AAA individual state champion with a time of 15:10.35. The top 11 state finishers were all under 16 minutes and the top 52 boys all under 17 minutes.
The entire state field aside from the last-place runner finished the race in under 21 minutes. It was a significantly faster field than last year’s state meet at the same venue, in which the state title time was 15:20.69 and only four runners had finished faster than 16 minutes and only 40 faster than 17 minutes.
To that point, Bowers, who was McMinn’s only state qualifier last year, improved his time at this state meet by well over a minute from last fall’s state time of 18:50.15 but still could not crack the top 100 individually. Galloway also noted how much faster the state field was this time around.
“The quality in that field, all the way down to runner 208, or at least 207, looked really good, and any of them would be varsity runners for us because they were all really good runners,” Galloway said. “So to finish where we did was really good.”
Hardin Valley won the team state championship, with Siegel, Brentwood, Farragut and Bartlett rounding out the top five teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.