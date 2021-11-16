DECATUR — Meigs County fans got their money’s worth, but went home disappointed after the Tigers dropped a 16-8 decision to visiting Trousdale County in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday.
The Tigers and Yellow Jackets went toe-to-to in a heavyweight slugfest dominated by the two defenses. The biggest difference in the game was that Trousdale was able to break off a couple of big runs while Meigs was held to its lowest rushing yards and total offensive yards of the season.
Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald said it was simply a good football game played by two good teams and Meigs just came up just short.
“We knew this would be a defensive football game and it was,” Fitzgerald said. “They just made a couple more plays offensively than we did. They got a couple of their backs loose on a couple of plays and that was the difference in the game.
“It was like last year. We’ve played four times and it’s been back and forth. Two good football teams.”
The Tigers finished the 2021 season at 10-1. Many of the players were emotional after the game, especially the seniors. This senior class, however, leaves Meigs County with one of the top win-loss records in history, four straight region championships and played in the state title game twice.
Fitzgerald told all the players, but especially the seniors, that not everything goes the way you want, but that’s part of sports and part of life and they should be proud of their accomplishments.
“One of my players said he let everyone down and I said you didn’t let anybody down. You look back at their career and they played 55 games, that’s what the seniors played tonight (55th game),” Fitzgerald said. “I told them as bad as they hurt, if this is the worst thing they have to go through in life, they are going to have a hell of a life. Yes, we all want to win a state championship, but if this is as rough as it gets, you’ve had it pretty good. “We’ve had a lot of wins around here, but you have to learn how to deal with the defeats as well as with the wins. That’s a life lesson.”
Meigs senior quarterback Logan Carroll had big shoes to fill replacing former Mr. Football award winner Aaron Swafford, but Fitzgerald said Carroll has been a great player for the Tigers.
“Two years ago it was we will see what happens now that Swafford is gone and he (Carroll) led us to the state championship game,” Fitzgerald said. “They said you are in a different region (this year) and we won the region this year. Hats off to Carroll. He has been a heck of a leader on offense and I couldn’t ask any more of him.”
But it was more than just Carroll as Fitzgerald said this whole team, especially the seniors, did what they had to do to be successful.
“No, you didn’t win a gold ball, but how many do win a gold ball,” Fitzgerald said. “They were fun to coach. They never complained. They always played hard.”
Trousdale 16, Meigs 8
Meigs’ first two drives stalled after failing to convert on fourth down, but the Tigers found the end zone early in the second quarter.
The Tigers’ defense held on third down and the Trousdale punt was poor one, letting Meigs start its scoring drive on the Trousdale 43.
Logan Carroll threw a strike to Cameron Huckabey, who caught the ball on the run and raced toward the score, but was caught around the two yard line. A couple of plays later, Carroll plowed his way into the end zone for the touchdown.
Da’Quawn Tatum then completed a two-point conversion pass to Dalton Purgason to put Meigs ahead 8-0 with 11:05 left in the second quarter.
Neither defense budged for the rest of the half as Meigs uncharacteristically had trouble running the ball consistently against a stout Trousdale defense.
But Meigs went to the half ahead 8-0.
But the Yellow Jackets started the second half with an eight play drive powered by a long run by Bryson Claiborn down to the Meigs 5. Meigs’ defense held tough from there, but Claiborn scored on fourth down. The two-point conversion tied the game at 8-8 with 8:02 left in the third quarter.
Again the two defenses controlled the action until the end of the game when Trousdale was able to punch the ball into the end zone from the Meigs 4. The two-point conversion put Meigs behind 16-8 with four minutes to play.
Meigs had a drive going on its next possession, moving the ball from its own 43 to the Trousdale 38, where the Tigers faced fourth and one. Trousdale’s defense held, however, and the Yellow Jackets took possession with 2:17 left in the game.
The Tigers used all their timeouts and got the ball back after holding Trousdale on fourth down, but there were now only 30 seconds left.
Carroll was sacked on first down and a holding penalty was also called on the Tigers. Meigs then tried a few long passes to Huckabey that fell incomplete.
Trousdale took over the possession and kneeled down as the clock wound down on the Tigers’ 2021 season.
Rushing yards proved to be one of the big differences of the game as the Tigers rushed for a season low 53 yards on 36 carries while Trousdale rushed 42 times for 224 yards. Meigs also had a pair of turnovers.
Defensively, Luke Pendergrass led the Tigers with 11 solo tackles while Smith finished with eight and Tatum finished with seven. Bryson Falls got a sack.
Fitzgerald complimented Trousdale on having a good team and said Meigs vs Trousdale has always been a very competitive game that always lives up its billing.
“They (fans) got their money’s worth,” Fitzgerald said. “Hats off to them (Trousdale). We’ve played four times and we are now 2-2. It’s turned into a good rivalry.”
