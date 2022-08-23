McMinn County hopes whatever improvements it made between the first and second week can match the level of competition it expects from traditional rival Cleveland.
Coach Bo Cagle sees a “typical” Blue Raiders squad, a Class 6A team loaded with athletic players, lining up against his Cherokees when they travel to Benny Monroe Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.
“They can big-play you at any time,” Cagle said. “They’ve got guys who can go vertical. If they get in open space we’re going to have a hard time tackling them. I think where they’re probably the best is probably where we’re the best, their skill players.
“They’ve got players all over the field, just like normal, and they’re big up front. Big guys across the line of scrimmage on both sides.”
Just like the Cherokees (1-0) with Jayden Miller, Cleveland has a three-year starter at quarterback with Drew Lambert. And while the Blue Raiders graduated standout running back Tetoe Boyd from last year’s team, Cagle believes Boyd’s replacements, Brian Beard and Isaiah Davis, will be tough to handle.
“They remind me a lot of the way Tetoe Boyd ran it in the years past,” Cagle said. “I believe he has left an impression on them and they run it really hard.”
Defensively, Cleveland lines up in a 4-4, with some size among the down linemen, many of whom also play on the offensive line. Cagle also described the Raiders’ linebackers and secondary as athletes across the board. The Blue Raiders often play a cover-3, according to Cagle.
“Their linebackers are good and can really run, and obviously their secondary is going to be good because of the athletes they have,” Cagle said.
Cleveland (0-1) is coming off a 35-12 loss at home to Red Bank, but Cagle noted that the Raiders committed five turnovers in that game and does not assume that will happen again Friday.
“If we can get five turnovers, I feel pretty good that we can win the game,” Cagle said. “You take those away and that’s a different ball game. Cleveland moved the ball decently well and so did Red Bank, but the five turnovers and capitalizing on them and then taking away the opportunity for them to score I think was big for Red Bank to do that.
“Obviously you don’t go into a game thinking you’re going to get five turnovers, but hopefully we can create some of that stuff.”
But that said, Cagle does believe McMinn can attack Cleveland’s defense the same way Red Bank did with its running game.
“I think Red Bank does a lot of the stuff we do,” Cagle said. “They run the ball, they’re run-heavy, they’re downhill running, they play good sound defense. I think we can emulate some of that stuff, but there is going to be a big difference. We’ll have a big improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, and I’m sure they (Cleveland) will too.”
Offensive line has been a concern all preseason for the Cherokees, who are tasked with breaking in three new starters, and it’s where Cagle believes is in most need of improvement after the Tribe’s win over McMinn Central.
“And then offensively we’re still working on our front. Our front has got to get better,” Cagle said. “They have got to be cohesive together as a unit. And right now we’ve got two or three who are doing right and two or three who are doing wrong every single play. And until we start squashing that out, we’re not going to see the success we want to see.”
And defensively, Cagle said it will come down to fundamentals.
“We don’t do a lot defensively, so we rely on our kids to be fundamentally sound and do things right,” Cagle said. “And we missed that a little bit (against Central), but that’s what we play for is to get better and to get that on film.”
