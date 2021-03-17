A young McMinn County soccer team got its baptism by fire in Tuesday’s season opener.
The Cherokees, playing their first regular-season match in two years, took an 8-1 loss to Chattanooga private school Baylor at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
Of the Tribe’s starting lineup, three were sophomores and one was a freshman, and another freshman and sophomore got extensive time as substitutes. The younger two classes are effectively rookies, with the sophomores having lost their entire first season of high school soccer last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And against a comparatively seasoned Baylor squad with players who have extensive club experience in Chattanooga, McMinn was faced with a tough task.
“It was really clear that a team like Baylor, who has the club ball they have there in Chattanooga, with most of those guys playing together outside of soccer season,” said McMinn coach Duane Rikard. “You could see it with the way they’re playing. Their passing was on target and their finishing was really good.”
But on the positive side, the Cherokees (0-1) now know where they need to improve for the season, something Rikard said they may not have discovered had they scheduled an opponent they were guaranteed to beat.
“I hate to get beat like that, but that was good for our team because now, going forward, we know the things we things we need to work on,” Rikard said. “We need to get crisper with our passing, we need to do a better job of communicating on the field and working together as a unit.
“This is the curse of COVID, not having any scrimmage matches. We would’ve had a lot of these things sorted out before playing Baylor. But I’d rather play a Baylor and take my lumps than schedule a lesser opponent and win and really not see where your weaknesses are.”
One major bright spot for McMinn through the match was junior goalkeeper Noah Graybeal, who finished with 14 saves.
“And some of those were absolutely spectacular,” Rikard said. “The margin could have been greater if he had not gotten those.”
Baylor scored its first two goals in the first six minutes and added its third in the 29th minute, punishing a flubbed clear attempt from the Cherokees’ back line.
Spencer Sullins, a freshman who is the younger brother of former McMinn standout Andy Sullins, scored McMinn’s lone goal coming in as a substitute, coming up with a ball the Baylor keeper could not secure cleanly in the box and firing into the open net with three minutes before halftime.
“I felt like Brady Ervin played well in the midfield, and I saw some really good things from Spencer Sullins who came in after Robert (Fiallos) picked up a tweak in his hamstring,” Rikard said. “Our defensive line played well at times and at other times we were suspect. But that gives us some good stuff to work with going forward.”
Baylor tacked on its fourth goal with under 10 seconds left before halftime, then added four more in the second half.
McMinn is back in action starting Thursday, March 25, in its first of three games in the Cleveland Classic at the Cleveland High School football stadium. The Cherokees begin the tournament 4 p.m. against Notre Dame, then continue 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, against Knoxville Catholic and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, against Loudon.
“I think you’ll see a huge difference by the time we play Notre Dame High School on the 25th in the Cleveland Classic,” Rikard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.