LOUDON - Meigs County upset state-ranked and district leading Loudon 7-6 in 12 innings on Wednesday.
Connor Mason drove a big run for the Tigers in the 12th and Meigs got solid pitching from both Levi Caldwell and Logan Carroll. The Tigers got the win despite striking out 23 times and committing six errors.
Loudon, ranked No. 5 in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association and leads District 3-2A, defeated Meigs 6-5 on Monday the first game in the series. Tuesday’s game was moved to Wednesday because of weather.
“That was one of the most enjoyable games I’ve coached,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “We were facing a superior team in terms of rankings and the district leader, but I knew in terms of competitive spirit we could play with them. They kept fighting and once we tied the game they really started competing.”
The Tigers (8-5, 5-3 on 3-2A) will travel to Red Bank on Thursday. Game time is 7 p.m.
Meigs 7, Loudon 6
The Redskins took a 3-0 lead and it stayed that way until the 7th inning when the Tigers tied the game.
Jackson Shaver was hit by a pitch with one out in the top of the 7th but was erased when Hunter Davis hit a fielder’s choice. Then Payton Armour walked and Devon Paxton was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
A wild pitch scored run and then Carroll then singled to load the bases. Back-to-back bases loaded walks brought in runs to give Meigs a 4-3 lead.
Loudon scored in the bottom of the 7th on a home run.
The game then went to extra innings and both teams scored one run in the 9th to keep the game going. Meigs’ run came when Luke Pendergrass was it by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The game was tied 5-5 going to the 12th inning.
Armour led off the inning with a walk and one out later Carroll reached on an error. Connor Mason singled in Armour and Carroll scored on a passed ball with Boshears up to bat.
The Redskins scored one run in the bottom of the 12th, but Carroll was able to get the third out to give Meigs the win.
The Tigers finished with six hits. Carroll finished with three hits and also ended up getting the win as he pitched relief starting in the seventh inning. He scored three of Meigs’ seven run and Armour scored twice.
Caldwell got the no decision. He gave up three runs on five hits while striking out four and walking four in six innings.
Carroll gave up three runs on five hits. He struck out four and walked three in six innings.
