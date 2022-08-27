CLEVELAND – Cleveland made only one big play on offense all evening. Unfortunately for McMinn County, that was one more than its offense could muster.
With the Cherokees protecting a 3-0 lead in the fourth quarter, Blue Raiders quarterback Drew Lambert found DJ Adams open down the right sideline for 38 yards and the touchdown with 4:03 left in the game Friday at Benny Monroe Stadium.
The Tribe’s ensuing drive advanced past midfield but ended with Jayden Miller stopped inches short on a fourth-and-5, and Cleveland melted the remaining 1:38 off the clock to finish off McMinn’s 6-3 defeat.
“They made one play in the game. We did not make one play,” said Cherokees head coach Bo Cagle. “They made one play, we didn’t make a play, and that’s the whole game in a nutshell. It was a fight, it was a four-quarter, 12-round fight, and they made a play in the end and we didn’t. We had opportunities and didn’t capitalize, so we’ve got to go to the drawing board and get better and make sure we can do things when we get opportunities.”
The game between traditional rivals was scoreless for three quarters. Spencer Sullins booted a 49-yard field goal with distance to spare four seconds into the final period, giving McMinn (1-1) the first three points of the game.
In addition to his long field goal, Sullins punted four times with a 40-yard average, often pinning the Blue Raiders deep in their own territory and helping out the Cherokees’ defense.
And McMinn’s defense gave its team every chance to win the game against the Class 6A Blue Raiders, who finished with 239 yards of total offense.
“Offense can’t get first downs, and he (Sullins) is kicking it deep every time and keeping them from getting any good field position, which obviously helped our defense tremendously throughout the game,” Cagle said. “Special teams I think did well. Special teams had a good night. Defense played lights-out all night. But we’ve got to have all three phases if we’re going to win football games.”
But the Cherokees’ offense finished with only eight first downs and 154 yards of total offense. McMinn’s struggles were especially evident in a first half in which it moved the sticks only twice and hacked out only 39 yards of offense.
The Tribe's ground attack picked up just 123 rushing yards on 36 totes, despite often facing only five Cleveland defenders in the box.
“We’re lining up out there and they’ve got four down linemen and a linebacker, and all you can do is run the ball,” Cagle said. “And when you can’t run the ball you’ve got very few options.
“We had numbers when we were running the ball. All we’ve got to do was make blocks, and we just didn’t make them. Credit to them, I guess, because we were missing. And then when we make blocks, you see us get runs, but we run out of real estate a couple times. But we were really close. We had three or four runs that were one step from breaking it. We’d trip and fall, or trip over somebody or just don’t get our feet up.”
The drive for McMinn that led to Sullins’ field goal started at its own 39 and advanced to the Raiders’ 32-yard line. The Cherokees punched Cleveland off the field one last time, then moved the ball to the Raiders’ 44 before having to punt again.
But a tiring Tribe defense gave up a 17-yard completion and two 16-yard Isaiah Davis runs before lambert’s winning touchdown pass. Even after Cleveland’s go-ahead touchdown, however, McMinn blocked the extra point, thus keeping alive the option of a tying field goal from Sullins if it couldn’t score a touchdown.
Cody Thompson started McMinn’s last drive, which began at its own 27-yard line, with runs of eight and seven yards. But a negative play and an ineligible receiver penalty put the Cherokees behind the sticks, forcing the fourth down that ended with Miller inches short of keeping the drive alive.
“I guess we got a little tired. We were relying on that defense for so long, and we didn’t get any pressure on him (Lambert) on that, but we had been getting pressure throughout the game and making him not be able to hook up on passes like that, because they had a couple opportunities early but he’s throwing on the run or throwing off balance,” Cagle said. “But on that one he had his feet underneath him and he made a strike down there and made a play.”
“But we kept fighting. We blocked the extra point. All we had to do was get in field goal range, and it didn’t take much to get there, but we just didn’t do it.”
McMinn, which came into Friday’s game ranked No. 8 in Class 5A in The Associated Press state poll, now turns its attention to its Region 4-5A opener at home 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, against defending region champion Rhea County.
“What we needed to happen in this game and what happened is we had adversity, we had were playing from behind, we were playing with a tie game and a close game and having to fight,” Cagle said. “And now we can look on film and see who’s fighting. We’ve got to have 22 fighters out there, we’ve got to have people who want to play and want to get after it until the very end, and I think we did that tonight. I’m pretty confident that when I turn on the film, I’ve got guys who are playing hard. We’ve just got to clean it up. We’ve got to have great fundamentals.”
