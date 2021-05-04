EVENSVILLE – The McMinn Central baseball team lost 15-3 in five innings Monday at Rhea County High School.
Josyah Farner hit a three-run home run in the top of the second inning, yielding all of the runs the Chargers (8-16) scored Monday. Farner's homer tied the game at 3-3, but Rhea went back ahead for good with a run in the bottom of the second. The Golden Eagles then plated five runs in the third inning and six in the fourth.
Central is back in action 6 p.m. today at cross-county rival McMinn County.
