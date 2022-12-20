Meigs County basketball defended its home court again Monday, this time versus District 3(2A) foe Loudon.
The boys won off an overtime buzzer beater, 73-71, while the Lady Tigers rolled in a rout, 58-30.
The fourth quarter started with a 7-4 run for the Tigers (6-5, 3-0 District 3-2A) as they pushed their lead to 56-47 with 4:48 left in the final frame.
Loudon trimmed the Tigers’ lead to 63-58 with 2:22 left in the fourth as the Redskins capitalized on getting fouled and hit their free throws to cut into the lead.
Loudon’s quick 5-0 run saw them tie the game with under 50 seconds left in regulation.
Meigs’ Ethan Meadows was fouled with 45.9 seconds left and he hit both free throws, giving the Tigers a two point lead.
However, a Redskin player was fouled on a defensive rebound and knocked down both free throws to tie the game at 65 with six seconds left.
The potential game winner was off the mark, sending the game to overtime.
Both teams traded baskets in the extra period as the game stayed tied at 68.
With 1:55 left to play in overtime, Dez Smith hit a three to give the Tigers a three point lead.
On the next possession, a Loudon player was fouled and converted both free throws, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 71-70. The Redskins got a defensive stop on the other end and called a timeout with 26.3 seconds left in the game.
After the timeout, a Redskin player got fouled with 15.8 seconds left in the game. He missed the first free throw and hit the second, tying the game again at 71 with 11.5 seconds remaining.
The Tigers called time out with a chance to win the game and Payton Armour drove and hit the game winning layup as he kissed the ball off the glass.
“I seen a team that refused to lose tonight which is probably why we won,” said Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson. “His (Payton Armour) growth has really came about the last three weeks he’s had his head on good, been focused when he’s focused were pretty good.”
Both teams wrestled back and forth with the lead in the first half, but the Tigers took the advantage into halftime, 35-31. Armour led the Tigers in scoring in the first half with 13. Meadows added 10 with two three pointers made and Levi Caldwell had 8.
“It was not what Loudon was doing it was what we were doing we were taking bad shots,” Perkinson said.
The Tigers started the second half cold. They turned the ball over the first three possessions, allowing the Redskins to take the lead 37-35 with 4:22 left to play in the third.
Meadows stopped the bleeding with a corner three pointer, and, on the next possession, Caldwell made a driving layup to give the Tigers a 40-37 lead with 2:35 left to play in the third. Caldwell again attacked the basket with a floater as he banked it off the glass.
The Tigers took a five-point lead with two minutes left in the quarter and the third would come to an end with the Tigers in front 49-43.
Meadows intercepted a pass and took it all the way for the throwdown slam as the quarter came to an end.
The Lady Tigers crushed the Lady Redskins 58-30 Monday on their home floor.
This gives Meigs back to back district wins and they have now outscored their last two opponents 116-41.
The Lady Tigers got off to a fast start again, outscoring the Redskin girls 32-17 in the first half. Lainey Fitzgerald scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half. The Lady Tigers used full court pressure and traps to turn the Loudon girls over.
“Defensively we get after it when we play with energy. We get deflections, steals, we get easy baskets, so when we play with that type of energy it’s hard for teams to handle our pressure. My girls work hard, they do,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins.
The second half was more of the same as the Lady Tigers (7-4, 3-0 District 3-2A) outscored the Lady Redskins 26-13, only allowing two points on the fourth. Talley Lawson finished with 16 and Lila Brown had nine.
“We did a lot better job taking care of the ball and handling their pressure,” Jenkins said. “When we come out with energy that I expect us to play with we do a great job and build off of that, so tonight is a great win. The girls went out there and took care of business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.