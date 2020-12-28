The uncertainty of 2020 has affected the post-Christmas plans for several area basketball teams.
The McMinn Central girls are at least fortunate to still be playing in their originally scheduled tournament, the Maryville Christmas Tournament, which begins today at Maryville High School. The field in Maryville has seen changes with some teams dropping in and out, but the Chargerettes are still a go as of Sunday evening and will tip off against the hosting Lady Rebels at 5:15 p.m. today.
The Chargerettes will play again Tuesday, at 12:15 p.m. if they lose to Maryville today or 2:45 if they win today. Possible Tuesday opponents are Knoxville Catholic and Oakland. In the opposite bracket are Stone Memorial, Alcoa, Jefferson County and Oak Ridge, one of whom Central will play Wednesday.
On the other hand, the tournament at Harriman High School, which the Central boys and both Meigs County squads were set to play in, was canceled.
The Meigs boys at least were able to find another tournament at First Baptist Academy in Knoxville. The Tigers will begin that tournament 7:30 p.m. today against First Baptist. Meigs continues 6 p.m. Tuesday against Coalfield, then concludes it noon Wednesday against Concord Christian.
“We kind of just got lucky,” said Tigers coach Sammy Perkinson. “When they shut the Harriman tournament down, I called (coach) Dave Scott at Coalfield. Dave and I went to school together at Wesleyan. We decided since we were supposed to play anyway in the Harriman tournament, and he somehow ran across First Baptist Academy up there, and they let us in.”
Like many things in 2020, schedules have been subject to change at the last minute – as Perkinson noted with how many times the tournament field at First Baptist has changed due to teams’ COVID-19 situations.
“They’ve already had teams drop out of it, and added new teams in it, so there’s no telling what will happen tomorrow,” Perkinson said. “But at least we’re getting to play.”
The Tigers then return to their home court Thursday to host the McMinn County boys in a make-up from earlier in December. Game times are 1 p.m. for the junior varsity and roughly 2:15 p.m. for the varsity game.
Central coach Daniel Curtis, meanwhile, said that the Chargers are still trying to either find a tournament with spots available or schedule some games for this week but has had “no luck yet.”
The Meigs girls, meanwhile, cannot play at all this week, with coach Jason Powell saying the Lady Tigers are in quarantine through Friday.
With Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 70 in effect through Jan. 19, all attendance at basketball games is limited to players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members, first responders, coaching and team personnel, school administrators, athletics officials and media and scouting personnel in their professional capacity.
