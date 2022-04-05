Neyland Pickel and Coach Tim McPhail weren’t on earth that long, but they both had great impacts on those who knew them and even on those that didn’t.
Both died of cancer recently. Neyland was 11 years old and McPhail was 43.
The relationship between Tennessee Wesleyan baseball coach Billy Berry and the TWU baseball program with Neyland is one of those that was as special as any relationship in the world. From the time they met until the end, Berry supported Neyland.
And that support will continue.
“When we first started this thing 3-1/2 years ago nobody had any idea how it would turn out,” Berry said. “I think the one thing we can all look at now is what it turned into — it turned into, for me personally, one of the most meaningful, special relationships with a person and a family that I’ll never have again outside of my own immediate family.”
Berry grew close not only with Neyland, but also the entire Pickel family. Neyland, however, was the centerpiece of that connection.
“I cared about him that way (as a family member),” Berry said. “Their entire family, we grew to love one another just like family members do. It was like losing a family member.”
Although that bond between Neyland and Berry, as well as all of TWU baseball, was unbreakable, Neyland had an outsized impact on people across the country. After learning of his passing, programs, individuals and organizations from all over the United States offered their condolences.
Wednesday has always been an orange shirt day in honor of Neyland. On Wednesday, March 29, the first Wednesday after Neyland’s death, there were a multitude of social media posts with teams or individuals wearing orange shirts in his honor.
For a little boy who lived for only 11 years, Neyland had more impact on people than others who live a full life.
Tennessee Wesleyan Athletic Director Donny Mayfield observed both the relationship between Berry and Neyland, and also how Neyland impacted those around him and even those who have not met him.
“I think for all of us in the athletic department, we saw this relationship grow between a coaching staff and a group of young men (on the baseball team) that left us in amazement, just how they meant that much to each other,” Mayfield explained. “That inspired our department — just his character and his fight, his family — meant a lot to all of the department, not just baseball. We saw how that bond carried out beyond our region, simply the love and care those young men had for Neyland. It was a special bond that somehow will continue in the future.”
McPhail sat out last season after experiencing headaches and then being diagnosed with brain cancer. As someone who coached football, basketball and volleyball, he helped shape possibly hundreds of lives in his career.
On a personal note, Coach McPhail was one of my favorite coaches that I’ve worked with in my 20-plus years at The Daily-Post Athenian.
McMinn County High School tennis coach Lynn Monroe knew McPhail for about 10 years, with almost all of those being as his assistant coach.
“I loved Tim and loved working with him,” Monroe said. “He was a great friend. When you coach together you become good friends. I would do anything for him and he would do anything for me.
“He has been one of the best people I had to coach with. I will miss him. It’s hard. It will be different. But the memories are going to be good.”
Monore said some of the best memories she has of McPhail are some of the away game trips, especially the Christmas tournaments. She also got to know his wife, Amy, and their family.
The players also grew close to Coach McPhail, despite the fact that he could be tough on them at times.
“He can be hard on you, but you knew he loved you,” Monroe said. “A very passionate person and the girls knew he loved them. It wasn’t just basketball, they could go talk about anything with him. He was a special coach to them. It’s about basketball, but not all about basketball.”
Not wanting the basketball team to find out about McPhail’s death through social media, Monroe texted the girls asking them to come to a meeting. This was around 8 p.m. on March 22, so they knew something was up.
“Most of the varsity players met that night in the locker room,” Monroe said. “It was some crying for a while. But then we started talking about the fun times with him. Then they wanted to do some fun games that he would do with us. They are OK now.”
While Monroe was a close friend of McPhail’s, probably nobody outside his family was closer to him than McMinn football coach and athletic director Bo Cagle.
“We’ve got a picture of us as 10 years old at the ‘Y’,” Cagle said. “We went to school together. We played basketball at McMinn. We kind of grew up together. We went on vacations together. We were really good friends. He just meant a lot to me. It hurts that their family is in pain. ”
Cagle said he had a lot of emotions and thoughts when he first heard of his friend’s passing.
“The first thing I think about is his family and what they have gone through,” Cagle said. “It’s been hard on everybody. Selfishly, I did think about how I wasn’t around him enough at the end. But it’s hard for everybody. You start to think about your life too and what you are doing with it.
“But I know if he could come back to earth right now, he wouldn’t because of the place he’s at now. We were fortunate to have him the time that we did.”
Players were fortunate to play for him because, while wins and losses are part of sports, learning about life is more important, as is being a helping hand when needed.
“That’s why we got to be such good friends, we figured it out,” Cagle said. “The kids need a lot more than just whatever sport you are coaching. They need guidance and leadership. All those are hats more important than plays.”
Neyland and Tim will both be missed by more people than they ever thought possible and will continue to inspire despite the fact that they are no longer with us.
