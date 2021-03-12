Two McMinn County seniors have been suiting up for Tribe Rugby the last three years and will keep playing their sport for a few more years.
Logan Eaton and Tyler Sherwood signed their letters of intent last Thursday, March 4, to continue their education and rugby careers at Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina.
“Growing up in a small town, the sports here mean everything to everyone,” said Eaton in a statement to The Daily Post-Athenian. “I have played rugby for three years and I am grateful for all the opportunities this sport has opened up for me. I’m thankful for my family’s support and most importantly my parents. They have stuck with me through everything and have been my biggest fans. This sport is a one of a kind and brings together a lot of people.
“With all of that being said, I will be continuing my education and rugby career at Lander University. I can’t wait to see where this school takes me.”
Just like his current and future teammate, Sherwood is also looking forward to his opportunity as a college athlete.
“Rugby has become a major part of my life in the past three years and I am excited for that to continue to be the case,” Sherwood said in his statement. “I have worked very hard and it feels great to be finally able to call myself a college athlete.”
Eaton and Sherwood will reunite with former Tribe Rugby coach Buck Billings, who is currently in his second academic year as the head rugby coach for both men’s and women’s programs at Lander.
Lander’s rugby programs are also currently in their second year as a varsity sport at the school.
During Billings’ first season at Lander, the men’s team won the Southern Rugby Conference championship and earned a berth in the NSCRO Mid-Atlantic South Region Champions Cup.
