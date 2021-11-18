KNOXVILLE — Anyone who has attended a Tennessee women’s basketball game the past week has gotten their money’s worth.
After opening the season by evading an upset by Southern Illinois, then scraping past UCF on the road, the Lady Vols again needed a full game to overcome their opponent. Once again, they defied what looked to be a sure recipe for failure.
After trailing most of the game, No. 15 Tennessee came back in the final stages to down No. 21 South Florida, 52-49, on Monday. overcoming a porous offensive showing and missing standout senior Rae Burrell to stay undefeated.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “This was a tough win to get. It’s a really good win and we had to have a lot of grit, a lot of toughness and a lot of focus to figure out a way to pull this one out. I am so proud of our team.
“I’m proud of that group and their attitude and how they came together, what they were saying and how they locked in in that fourth quarter when they had to get stops.”
Junior guard Jordan Horston made the difference for Tennessee (3-0), tying the game at 49 on a 2-point make with just 39 seconds remaining. She was fouled on the play and nailed the ensuing free throw, pushing the Lady Vols ahead by one.
She then made three of five free-throw attempts in the final moments, keeping Tennessee’s lead secure. It was a heroic performance from a veteran player, exactly what Tennessee has needed since Burrell was injured in the season opener.
Horston finished with a team-high 24 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists. Her late burst strayed from the narrative up to that point, as her team struggled offensively.
The Lady Vols made just 22 of their 66 shots and didn’t hit a 3-pointer, missing all 13 of their attempts. They were also a measly 8-for-18 from the free-throw line.
“I don’t feel like it was their defense,” graduate post Keyen Green said. “I feel like we just rushed some shots. We just weren’t focused, and that was another thing that was emphasized at halftime: we have to finish. The score would’ve been drastically different if we just finished some layups.
“We were getting the looks that we wanted. We just didn’t put it in.”
Tennessee’s defense started strong, then waned as the game moved along. After making just one 3-pointer on three attempts in the first quarter, South Florida (2-1) hit five of its six threes in the second, helping the Bulls build their 27-20 halftime lead.
The Lady Vols remedied that, though, in the final two quarters, holding the Bulls to just 2-for-14 shooting on 3-pointers in the second half. By keeping South Florida’s stellar-shooting guards cold late, it finally allowed Tennessee to close the gap before Horston effectively won the game in the last seconds.
“I thought there were so many times … we cut it to four (points) and just could not get another bucket,” Harper said. “Then it would go back up to six. It took forever to be able to get that score tied. We missed some shots, made a couple turnovers in those stretches and we just hung tough.”
Junior post Tamari Key had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, but arguably the most eye-catching stat was her six blocks.
“I think I take pride in my defense,” Key said. “Getting blocks is just something that’s fun for me to do honestly. It’s something that I enjoy. Even if I don’t get a block, just knowing that I could alter the offensive shot is honestly something I take pride in.”
The Lady Vols now get a much-appreciated rest before hosting No. 12 Texas (2-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday, and Harper is excited to briefly work on her own team instead of preparing for another.
“The way the calendar falls and how travel (is), they’re actually getting two days off this week,” Harper said. “I’m okay with that as well. Wednesday will be a big practice day for us and we will work on us. I’m really excited about that … Thursday will be another off day and then we’ll go Friday and Saturday will be heavy prep towards Texas.”
