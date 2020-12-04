DECATUR — Last year was a good year, but this year could be even better for the Lady Tigers.
Meigs County has the potential to have a special season with a lot of experience returning in 2020 from a squad that went 24-10 in 2019 and were two points away from going to the state tournament.
All five starters return with point guard Jacelyn Stone, wings Jaci Powell and Ansley Wade, and post players Anna Crowder and Ella Crowder. The Lady Tigers lost guard Kassidy Kenny, who is now playing for Lincoln Memorial. She would have been a starter, but an injury prevented her from playing most of the year.
All five starters are seniors and will continue their basketball careers in college with Stone, Powell and both Crowders committing to Tennessee Wesleyan University and Wade choosing Bryan College.
Meigs Coach Jason Powell said the most starters he’s had sign with colleges is three. But he cautioned that even with all the talent and experience coming back, nothing is guaranteed. Injuries, COVID and simply playing poorly in the wrong game can have a detrimental affect on the season.
“Do we have some potential,” Powell asked rhetorically. “Yes, we do. But will we be as good as we were last year? I don’t know. There are a lot of variables.”
When one of the guards or wings need a rest, Talley Lawson has shown early in the season that she can step in and contribute. Cayden Hennessee is also expected to see playing time.
The Lady Tigers lost a pair of important bench players off last year’s team in Krista Crager and Brianna Bales, so post position depth could be an issue.
At this point early in the year it appears that Lainey Fitzgerald and Julia Howard are two post players off the bench who could see playing time. Powell called his two freshman post players “a pleasant surprise.”
Powell, however, is concerned, however, about losing Crager and Bales.
“Lainey and Julia will be good basketball players for Meigs County High School, I really believe that,” Powell said. “But it’s hard to replace two seniors who played for four years. Especially after Christmas last year they brought a lot of energy for us.”
Despite the post depth concern Powell likes the makeup of his squad.
“Our strength should be our experience and knowing that these seniors have played a lot of minutes together,” Powell said.
Other players on the varsity squad include sophomore guard Elisa Carroll, freshman guard Mattie Moore and freshman post Ruthie Rogers.
While the Lady Tigers have a lot of talent, the schedule – especially early in the season – will be difficult and Meigs may not have a great start to the season. But Powell hopes some grueling early season tests will pay off with an improved squad later in the season and into the playoffs.
Powell does hope, however, that the seniors are as motivated to succeed as they were when they were younger.
“We have a very difficult early part of the season,” Powell said. “I hope the tough competition helps prepare for our district foes and in the grand scheme of things makes us better down the road. I think we have the experience to fall back on, however seniors have a tendency to become complacent and not as hungry as when they were young.”
Meigs started the season 2-0, but has since dropped three straight decisions. Those three losses, however, came against AAA schools Maryville, Bearden and Bradley Central. They will also play Farragut later in the season and all those schools have about 2,000 students. Meigs has a little over 500 students.
Powell said the team’s goals are the same as they are most years.
“I would like to finish in the top two in the district to avoid any play-in game,” Powell said. “I hope as well by playing some very tough competition it will help the underclassmen gain some valuable experience and keep the seniors on their toes.”
Unfortunately, this being 2020, one of Powell’s main goals is to be able to play as many games as possible.
“My biggest worry is not being able to finish the season due to COVID,” Powell said.
“I hope we can stay healthy and not have to deal with sickness or injuries.”
While nothing is for certain, and injuries can always be a factor, 2020 could be a year to remember for the Lady Tigers.
“I think it is like any other year. A lot of things have to fall in place and you have to be playing your best basketball at the right time,” Powell said.
