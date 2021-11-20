DECATUR — The Meigs County football team is well represented in the Region 3-2A awards, as voted on by the region coaches.
The Tigers dropped a tough decision in the second round of the playoffs, but have four players picked for awards and eight tabbed for the All-Region 1st Team. Meigs also has two on the All-Academic Region Team. The Tigers won Region 3-2A this year and has won their region five years in a row.
Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald was voted as the Region 3-2A Coach of the Year.
“I’m proud of our young men and their accomplishments,” Fitzgerald said. “These players worked hard and gave everything they had for Meigs County High School. Even though these are individual awards, they reflect what we have done as a program. We are 72-8 the last six years and the seniors leave with a 50-5 record over the last five.”
Senior receiver Cameron Huckabey has been named the Region MVP, while senior quarterback Logan Carroll was named the Region Offensive Player of the Year.
There was a tie for Region Defensive Player of the Year between Meigs’ Ben Smith and Tyner’s Jersey Chubb. The Region Lineman of the Year went to Meigs’ Dalton Purgason.
Other award winners were Colby Maynor of Polk County for the Special Teams Player of the Year, Bledsoe’s Cadillac Siever as the Region Back of the Year, Taye Hutchins of Marion County as the Region Athlete of the Year, Tyner’s Jeremiah Jackson as the Newcomer of the Year and Tellico’s Landon Hollinghead as the Comeback Player of the Year.
Meigs had eight players make the All-Region 1st Team. Those are Bryson Falls, Luke Pendergrass, Austin Andrews, Logan Oetting, Landon Thompson, Justin Key, Da’Quawn Tatum and Jackson Shaver.
Smith and Gabe Stephens both made the All-Academic Team.
