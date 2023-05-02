McMinn County finished the regular season in a way that has head coach Matt Ray believing the Cherokees are ready for tournament time.
The Tribe took down Notre Dame 6-3 Monday, then dismissed Knoxville West 10-1 Tuesday in its regular-season finale. The two wins, both home at McMinn County High School, wrapped up a stretch of four games in four straight days, all of them victories.
The Cherokees (20-5) also reached 20 wins for the third straight season. McMinn also returned to the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) state poll in Class 4A this week with a No. 10 ranking.
“I thought we’ve had some good at-bats. I think the guys have locked in,” Ray said. “Baserunning-wise, we’ve been really aggressive on the bases, stole some bases, got some good looks. The guys are starting to recognize some things that pitchers are doing, good things to key off of to steal some bases. Defensively, we’ve been pretty good. I think we’re ready to go.”
McMinn plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning, with Reese Frazier hitting a lead-off single and Brooks Berry smacking a double for the first RBI. Berry later scored on a wild pitch. A passed ball in the second inning tacked on another for the Tribe.
West mounted its biggest threat in the top of the third inning after scoring its lone run, then putting two more runners in scoring position with a two-out single and double. A fly ball from the Rebels’ Garrett Willard looks as if it was going to drop dangerously in the shallow part of the outfield, but Grady Prince made a running shoestring catch to deny the potential two-out hit and keep the Cherokees ahead 3-1.
McMinn then plated three more runs in the bottom of the third on a wild pitch and a Jayce Falls two-out single for two runs, swelling its margin to 6-1. The Cherokees added three more in the fifth on a bases-loaded hit batter, a Berry single for his second RBI and a Mason Roderick fly out to center for another score.
Jace Hyde led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and later scored the Tribe’s 10th run on a passed ball.
Ethan Barrett (W) recorded three strikeouts against three walks, five hits and one earned run in his five-inning start. Frazier pitched the sixth inning and Roderick closed, each recording one strikeout.
With the stretch of four straight days, it was an opportunity for the Cherokees to test their pitching depth behind their top two starters, Ty Barnett and Hyde.
“When you start getting into these four days in a row leading right up to the district tournament, the name of the game is getting guys to come in and throw strikes, and they did,” Ray said. “We had some great outings by Sam Green. Ethan Barrett competed. then some guys coming in for an inning or two and getting some work. Mason did a good job. Reese did a good job. Jayden (Miller) did a good job. that’s what you want to see, guys who give you a chance to win, and our guys did.”
McMinn now turns its attention toward its District 5-4A tournament semifinal series against Walker Valley, which begins 5 p.m. Friday at Cleveland High School. The No. 2 seed Cherokees are seeking revenge against the No. 3 Mustangs, who ended their season in the same round last year.
“Any time you play them (Walker Valley), it’s a big game, it’s an intense environment,” Ray said. “But I think our guys are ready. They’re ready to go, and it’s a good rivalry on this stage in the district tournament. It’s a big game, and that’s the kind of game that you want to play.”
That best-of-three series continues 4 p.m. Saturday, and if a third game is needed, it will begin 5 p.m. Monday.
CHEROKEES 6, FIGHTING IRISH 3 — Monday: McMinn was ahead 5-0 after four innings and held off Notre Dame’s attempt at a late rally, and the Tribe won its fourth straight game over a Chattanooga private school.
Brooks Berry and Jayden Miller RBI singles put the Cherokees ahead 2-0 in the first inning, Grady Prince single in another run in the second, and a Reese Frazier RBI single and Ty Barnett fielder’s choice for another ribbie tacked on two more in the fourth.
Notre Dame got on board with a single for a run in the top of the fifth, then added two more in the sixth on an error and bases-loaded walk with one out, but Miller, pitching in relief, steadied and got out of the top half with a strikeout and fly out.
Barnett’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth restored a three-run lead for the Tribe.
Berry, Frazier and Miller each got two hits, and Barnett finished with two RBIs. Sam Green (W) recorded five strikeouts in his four-inning start against four hits, two walks and two earned runs.
