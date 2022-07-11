One of Tennessee basketball's breakout stars is about to pay a visit to Athens.
Zakai Zeigler will be the special guest at the Cherokees Youth Basketball Camp, which takes place Saturday, July 23, at McMinn County High School.
As part of his NIL responsibilities, Zeigler has been on a tour of basketball camps this summer. And once McMinn boys' basketball head coach Randy Casey heard of that, getting the Vols' rising sophomore on campus at McMinn was an opportunity he had to seize.
“Obviously he is one of the main guys at Tennessee, and with all these kids being such Tennessee fans, we thought it would be great for our community and for our youth around here to get the opportunity to spend a day with him,” Casey said. “And it's great for all of us to be around a high-level player such as him.”
The Cherokees' camp is for boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade, with Zeigler assisting the McMinn coaching staff and players in instructing shooting, ball handling, defense and agility.
Having a college basketball player of Zeigler's caliber is something Casey believes will be a benefit both to the campers and to his own high school players.
“People and kids and everybody thinks that they can play at Kentucky and Duke and Tennessee, until they actually get around players that actually can play there,” Casey said. “So it's going to be good especially for my older guys to see how good these guys are.”
As a freshman this past season, Zeigler was an instrumental player in a 2021-2022 campaign that resulted in Tennessee's first SEC Tournament championship since 1979. Mostly coming off the bench as the sixth man, the 5'9” point guard often provided a spark for the Vols. For the season, Zeigler ranked second on the team in steals with 1.7 per game, third in assists with 2.7 per game and fourth in points with 8.8 per game. During SEC play, Zeigler averaged 10.1 points per game.
Zeigler's conference honors included SEC Freshman of the Week once, as well as being named to the All-Freshman and All-Defensive Teams. He was also on the First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.
After fellow freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler was drafted into the NBA this offseason, Zeigler could see his importance and role increase this coming season.
“And he'll be one of the best returning players in the SEC next year, and it will be great just to listen (to him), and the advice that he'll give these guys and talk about how hard he works and things of that nature, it will be invaluable,” Casey said. “And if these young people will listen and take this to heart, it will be a great learning experience for them.”
Cost of the camp is $75 per camper, which includes a T-shirt. The camp is limited to the first 100 who register. To register, contact Casey at 606-471-8560, or McMinn assistant coaches Jay Johnson at 423-920-5785 or Drew Hawn at 423-506-7392.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.