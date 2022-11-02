Meigs County may not be used to opening a postseason on the road, but this year’s Tigers are at least accustomed to playing games there.
And that sort of experience in away games could pay off when Meigs travels to Westmoreland High School, roughly three hours away from Decatur, for a first-round Class 2A playoff game 7 p.m. CDT (8 EDT) Friday.
The Tigers (6-4) are on the road to start the playoffs for the first time since 2014, and Westmoreland is all the way in Sumner County in Middle Tennessee, close to the Kentucky border. But Meigs played six of its 10 regular-season games on the road this year, which included a recent stretch of four straight away trips before last Friday’s game at home against Marion County.
“That’s how this year kind of worked out,” said Tigers head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “Six of our 10 games were on the road this year. We went six weeks between a home game. So we’re kind of used to the road right now.”
And with both teams leaning heavily on the run, the game Friday may take considerably less time than the trip to or from Westmoreland.
“The game might last an hour and five minutes,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s going to be two teams that like to run the football. They don’t throw it a whole lot, we don’t throw it a whole lot. I think two pretty evenly matched football teams. And when you have that it’s going to come down to turnovers and penalties and kicking game.”
The Eagles (6-4), who received votes in the final Associated Press Class 2A rankings of the season, line up in the wing-T and its variations most of the time, with quarterback Kamryn Eden a threat to run the ball himself or hand it off to a trio of dangerous running backs including Eli Stafford, Bryce Kittrell and Kade Perry.
Which means the Tigers will want to improve on a run defense that gave up 145 yards on the ground to Marion County last week.
“We have to play the run better this week, and we have to be tougher at the line of scrimmage,” Fitzgerald said. “They’ve got some good backs, and they’ve got a good quarterback who likes to run it more than he likes to throw. So it’s like Coach Fitzgerald always says, we’ve got to go win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. But it’s going to be an old-fashioned football game.”
When Meigs is on offense, it will need to watch out for middle linebacker Nick Gray and a stout defensive line and linebacking corps.
“We’ve got to make sure we get him (Gray) blocked,” Fitzgerald said. “They’ve got a good defensive front, solid front seven. So again on that side of the ball we’ve got to win the line of scrimmage.”
