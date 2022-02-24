DECATUR — McMinn Central started slow, but dominated the second half on the way to the District 3-2A Tournament championship with a 63-40 victory over Tellico Plains at Meigs County High School on Tuesday.
The Chargerettes trailed by four at the half, but outscored the Lady Bears 42-13 in the second half to earn the championship. They have won 14 district tournament championships in the last 21 years, but it never gets old.
“As a coach or as a player if it gets old then it’s time to get out,” Central head coach Johnny Morgan said. “In the second half we played much more 5-on-5 instead of 1-on-1. Now going 1-on-1 is part of our offense, but when you receive the ball you either pass or you go to the bucket.
“In the first half we were catching the ball and didn’t know what to do, we stood with the ball too much. The second half I thought we turned up the intensity offensively and defensively.”
Part of playing better, Morgan said, was simply not playing tense.
“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves,” Morgan said. “I don’t know where that came from, it’s not from the coaches. Once we started to have fun and relax we played much better.”
The Chargerettes (24-4) will host CSAS on Friday at 7 p.m.
Central’s Molly Masingale was named the 2022 District 3-AA Girls All-Tournament MVP. Members of the all-tournament team include Kellan Baker, Karina Bystry and Kara Crabtree for Central and Talley Lawson and Cayden Hennessee for Meigs County. Other members are Macey Neal and Braxton Fritz of Kingston along with Lexy Moore and Kori Hamilton of Tellico.
Tellico got off to a fast start and led 8-2 with just under three minutes left in the first quarter. But Central bounced back on a pair of 3-pointers, one each by Kellan Baker and Molly Masingale, to cut Tellico’s lead to 10-8 going to the second.
The two teams battled back and forth as both teams stepped it up offensively. Baker and Bystry each hit three-pointers in the second quarter, but Central went to the half trailing 25-21. Tellico hit a three to start the third quarter and it looked as if it might be a close game the rest of the way. But Central hit the afterburners at that point, outscoring Tellico 18-6 over the rest of the quarter. Masingale answered Tellico’s 3-pointer with one of her own and then Crabtree and Masingale each made field goals. Then came two free throws and two buckets by Masingale that put Central ahead 34-32.
“Once we tied it up and then took the lead, I thought that helped us relax a little bit,” Morgan said.
Central led 39-34 going to the fourth quarter, but that was only the beginning of the fireworks as the Chargerettes outscored Tellico 24-6 in the fourth period.
The Lady Bears didn’t score almost the first four minutes of the fourth. Meanwhile, Central got points from Baker, Masingale and Crabtree in that time period, including Masingale hitting a pair of threes.
That put Central comfortably ahead 54-34 and the Chargerettes cruised to a 23-point win.
Masingale led the Chargerettes with 30 points and Baker finished with 14.
