McMinn County put up a good fight, but lost the Region 3-4A championship game 55-43 at Bradley Central on Wednesday.
The Bearettes, a perennial power in East Tennessee, was the favorite going in, but the Lady Cherokees weren't about to take a back seat. They struggled at times, but kept the game close and gave themselves a chance to win before running out of time.
"We were within four with four minutes to go and then Bradley hit some '3's. What more can you ask? I'm proud of the girls. They left it all out on the floor."
The Lady Cherokees (20-11) will now travel to Murfreesboro to face Blackman (25-1), who defeated Oakland (25-1) in the Region 4-4A championship game, for a substate matchup. Bradley (29-3) will host Oakland (23-9). Both games are set for 7 p.m. Eastern.
Oakland is the only team to defeat Blackman this year, but the Blaze have won three times over Oakland. McMinn defeated Coffee County to earn a substate berth and Coffee County only lost to Blackman by nine points in their first meeting about a week later.
Bearettes 55, Lady Cherokees 43
Konstantina Papaioannou started things off with a three-pointer and then came buckets by Allie Hansford and Addie Smith. Smith's basket made it 11-7, Bradley, and then Peytyn Oliver's first quarter buzzer beater cut Bradley's lead to 11-9.
Bradley started off the second quarter with a pair of three-pointers, but Aubrey Gonzalez hit a shot to cut Bradley's lead to 17-11 as McMinn continued to give Bradley fits.
Later, Smith hit a field goal and a trey while Brooklyn Stinnett converted a three-point play. Smith's trey cut the deficit to 21-19, but a Bradley bucket ended the half with the Bearettes up 23-19.
The Bearettes came out strong in the third quarter and pushed out to a 33-21 lead, but the Lady Cherokees chipped away at that deficit with a bucket and a free throw by Hansford, two free throws from Smith and then a quarter-ending three-pointer by Oliver. McMinn trailed by just seven, 38-31, going to the fourth.
Jazmine Moses led off the fourth with a pair of baskets, with Smith making a nice assist on one of those. Then Oliver hit six straight free throws. Her second set of free throws cut Bradley's lead to just four points, 43-39, with 4:17 left.
Bradley hit a three-pointer and Oliver's third set of free throws made it 46-41, Bradley, with 2:54 to play.
The Bearettes hit another three-pointer to make it 49-41 with 2:18 to play and McMinn had to start fouling with 1:03 to play. Bradley hit enough free throws down the stretch to earn the 12-point win, but the game was closer than the final score indicated.
Most of the statistics were even, with the only major advantage for the Bearettes being three-point shooting. Bradley was 8-of-22 on free throw shots while McMinn was 3-12. In overall field goals, Bradley only had three more shots, but made 34% of those shots while McMinn made just under 30%.
Oliver finished with 17 points, three assists and four rebounds along with a pair of steals.
