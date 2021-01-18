• Jennifer Covarrubias, 38, of Thompson St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $6,961.47 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 15.
• Misty Alexandria Schatz, 44, of County Road 61, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 15.
• Melanie Reynolds, 42, of County Road 1121, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $500 bond and faces dates in Criminal Court on Feb. 1 and Feb. 8.
• Amy N. Stanley, 30, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $631.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Thomas Robinson, 23, of Tom McCall Rd., Maryville, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear, violation of probation and a warrant out of Monroe County. He was being held on $3,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Daniel Carnell Jackson, 34, of Atlantic Point, Farmington, Mich., was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with felony resale of marijuana and filing false information. He was released without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Edward A. Ingram, 71, of Hiwassee St., Charleston, was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Terry Burgess, 65, of Rynes Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• James Covington, 41, of Steekee Rd., Loudon, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Amy Lynn Balsai, 36, of Tatum St., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Don Joseph Evans, 31, of County Road 655, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
