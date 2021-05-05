• Zora Lee Burnett, 51, with no address listed, was arrested on May 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $587.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Ronnie R. Cook, 66, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of a restraining order. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Gregory Bell, 32, of Connell St., East Ridge, was arrested on May 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on May 3.
• Amber Jensen, 30, of County Road 804, Etowah, was arrested on May 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Jason S. Letner, 40, with no address listed, was arrested on May 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication and assault. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Brenton Williams, 28, of Sweetwater-Vonore Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on May 3 by the court officer and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,380.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Dawn Ainsworth, 37, of Countryman Rd., Spring City, was arrested on May 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation out of Rhea County. She was released to Rhea County authorities.
• Branden Freeman, 31, of Old Furnace Rd., Coker Creek, was arrested on May 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a bench warrant. He was being held on $7,925.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Brian Lesik, 35, of Miami Gardens Dr., Miami Beach, Fla., was arrested on May 3 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule II drug and violation of the open container law. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Thomas Packett, 35, of Old School Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on May 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with robbery. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Dustin Fairbanks, 36, of County Road 129, Athens, was arrested on May 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft and a warrant. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Plaise Spangler, 43, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on May 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and possession of meth for resale. She was being held on $47,376.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Sue Wallace, 55, of County Road 632, Athens, was arrested on May 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Dante Johnson, 19, of 9th St., Etowah, was arrested on May 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $839.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Tina Starr, 41, of County Road 166, Athens, was arrested on May 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a bench warrant. She was being held on $5,305.80 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Jessica Catron, 38, of Chapelview Dr., Madisonville, was arrested on May 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Shawn Letsinger, 39, of County Road 170, Athens, was arrested on May 4 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Steven Carter, 46, of Reed Springs Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on May 4 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
