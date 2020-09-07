• Eugene White, 69, of County Road 365, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
• Angela Huff, 26, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
• Danny Williams, 49, of Euclid Street, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of merchandise, disorderly conduct, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of motor vehicle theft and three counts of evading arrest. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Dustin Miller, 46, of N. Nopone Valley Road, Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft of an auto and theft of property by possession. He was being held on $40,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Jamie McMurray, 21, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with false reports to an officer, prohibited weapons, theft of property, theft up to $1,000, two counts of criminal trespassing, two counts of burglary and two counts of forgery. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Austin Masters, 24, of County Road 651, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary other than habitation, criminal trespassing, felony evading, resisting stop/frisk/halt, three counts of forgery and three counts of theft over $1,000. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Billy Curtis, 21, of Palos Street, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary and retaliation for past actions. He was being held on $25,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Delia Anderson, 55, of Rush Brook Lane, Lenoir City, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, violation of the implied consent law, simple possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $14,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Dustin Crumley, 31, of County Road 530, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with filing false reports and public intoxication. He was being held on $5,500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Annie Hodge, 33, of Edwards Street, Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
• Zachary Hughes, 35, of County Road 463, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, aggravated assault and possession of a handgun under the influence. He was released on $18,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Angel L. Apolinar, 32, of County Road 370, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 10.
• Kyle Thomas Fakes, 33, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the Niota Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Danny Ray Price, 60, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property over $10,000. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Cynthia Gail Burger, 48, of Arkansas Lane, Delano, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property over $2,500. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Allylia L. Martin, 20, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $665.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Bridgette Nicole Crye, 29, of Lynnwood Drive, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $10,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Jackie Lee Kirby, 61, of Sweetwater Road, Philadelphia, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with attempted kidnapping and assault. He was being held on $32,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Madison Randolph, 19, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft. She was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Anthony James Martin, 20, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Joe Bryan Mullins, 43, of Glendale Avenue, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Bob J. Spurling, 37, of County Road 118, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Ramon A. Perez, 33, of Pope St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Niota Police Department and charged with driving without a license. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Caden Delashmit, 18, of County Road 577, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Bryan Joseph Martin, 22, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and aggravated assault by domestic. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Kurtis Joseph Zackey, 31, of Forkner’s Chapel Road, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
