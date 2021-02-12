• Jonathan Tillman, 33, of County Road 197, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, driving on a revoked license and financial responsibility. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Malcom Davis, 61, of Stenton Lane, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Randolph Womac, 35, of County Road 443, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10.
• Hobert Thurman, 33, of County Road 703, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with four warrants. He was released on a citation and no court date was listed.
• Joshua Branham, 32, of County Road 135, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. He was released on a citation and no court date was listed.
• Charles Womac, 69, of County Road 443, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10.
• Johnathan Deante Walker, 36, of Craigmile St., Cleveland, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, driving left of center and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10.
• Phillip Hensley, 39, of Old Cemetery Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended/revoked license and felony evading. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on April 5.
• Adam Haynes, 36, of Oak St., Maryville, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, aggravated burglary, interference with 911 calls and two counts of felony vandalism. He was being held on $136,508.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10.
• Dawn R. Dawson, 52, of N. Fulton Ave., Hapeville, Ga., was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of schedule II drugs for resale. She was being held on $48,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10.
• Richard A. Mitchell, 40, of Williamsburg Dr., Decatur, Ga., was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was being held on $48,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10.
• Gary White, 28, of County Road 164, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with aggravated assault, interference with 911 calls and indecent exposure. He was being held on $16,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Jarrod Massingale, 46, of County Road 616, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with driving on a suspended license, possession or casual exchange of meth and simple possession. He was released on $10,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Zyon Smith, 19, of Shawnee Dr., Dayton, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and vandalism. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Tuesday Gloyn, 43, of County Road 882, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license. She was released on $4,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Rachel Leaf, 39, of County Road 135, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Soto LeoBardo, 32, of King St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving without a license and possession of meth. He was released on $2,500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Christopher Mitchell, 46, of County Road 158, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal simulation. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Marie C. Sands, 46, of Railroad Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing a false report. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Robert Snelson, 55, of Burnsbrooke Dr., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of meth and violation of probation. He was being held on $20,601.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 11.
• Justin Adam McKenzie, 31, of Moses Circle, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,032.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 11.
• Devin Matthew Mendes, 27, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and theft of property under $1,000. He was being held on a $1,673.40 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 12.
• Patel Ashwinkumar, 41, of English Lane, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
