• Elizabeth Smith, 38, of U.S. Highway 41, Perry, Ga., was arrested on Oct. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and public intoxication. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 28.
• Robert Van Erman, 36, of Moore St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 28.
• Molly L. Donaldson, 34, of Grove St., Waveland, Miss., was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,539.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 5.
• Bryan J. Martin, 22, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of domestic assault. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Anthony J. Martin, 20, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting arrest. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Tyler B. Johnson, 35, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 5.
• Keisha N. Harden, 28, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the Niota Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting stop/halt/frisk. She was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Revonda Clowers, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear, violation of probation, aggravated criminal trespassing and public intoxication. She was being held on $6,292.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Brandon L. Wright, 29, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for aggravated robbery. He was being held on $25,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Nathan Adam Moses, 42, of County Road 587, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of unlawful paraphernalia. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Michael A. Ware, 37, of County Road 757, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,573.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.