• Casey Phillips, 39, of County Road 580, Athens, was arrested on June 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with filing false reports. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• John Stacey, 29, of County Road 580, Athens, was arrested on June 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with filing false reports. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• Steven Brabson, 30, of King St., Athens, was arrested on June 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with evading and a warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• Anthony Brian Tucker, 49, of Allen Chapel Rd., Parrotsville, was arrested on June 29 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• Richard Lee High, 40, of Cherokee Crossing, Calhoun, was arrested on June 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released after the charge was dropped.
• Rebecca Suelynn High, 35, of Cherokee Crossing, Calhoun, was arrested on June 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released after the charge was dismissed.
• Aaron C. Thompson, 42, of Railroad Ave., Athens, was arrested on June 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault by domestic. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• Johnathan Newberry, 43, of Anders Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on June 30 by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $531.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Rodney Mooney, 60, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on June 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was released on a $250 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• Jack Thomas, 50, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on June 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with contempt of court. He was released after serving 12 hours.
• Trenton Adkens, 25, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on June 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 1.
• Brooklyn Clark, 21, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on June 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and possession of a schedule I drug. She was being held on a $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 1.
• Destin Crawford, 34, of Highway 30, Etowah, was arrested on June 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 15.
• Deborah Turner, 49, of Dillon Lane, Evensville, was arrested on June 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault. She was being held on $40,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 1.
• Carlos Quintana, 20, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on June 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated robbery and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. He was being held on $31,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 1.
• Jordan C. Jefford, 30, of Pine St., Athens, was arrested on July 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 1.
• Curtis H. Jordan, 28, with no address listed, was arrested on July 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 2.
• Seth A. Boyd, 22, of County Road 349, Sweetwater, was arrested on July 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,807.40 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 2.
