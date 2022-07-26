• Robert L. Dyal, 37, of County Road 274, Niota, was arrested on July 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with fugitive from justice, felony evading, two counts of reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license, lights required on motor vehicles and driving on roadways laned for traffic. He was being held on $249,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 22.
• Carl D. Sutton, 48, of Crowder Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on July 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 8.
• Jeremy Lynn Buff, 22, of County Road 480, Englewood, was arrested on July 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $546 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 22.
• David Zadick, 60, of Riverside Dr., Valley Village, Calif., was arrested on July 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and registration violation. He was released on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 22.
• Katie King, 28, of Blue Springs Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on July 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and registration law. She was being held on $22,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 22.
• Hugh Myers, 70, of Red Bud Dr., Sweetwater, was arrested on July 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $60,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 25.
• Bradford Thurman, 43, of Scott St., Athens, was arrested on July 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft, possession of a schedule II drug and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 25.
• Patricia Smith, 52, of County Road 622, Etowah, was arrested on July 23 by the Niota Police Department and charged with criminal impersonation and three charges out of Monroe County. She was being held for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 25.
• Diamond Young, 24, no address listed, was arrested on July 23 by the Niota Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving without a license. She was being held on $4,000 bond. No court date listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.