• Charles Blackman, 32, of Spring Garden Ave., Englewood, was arrested on May 21 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Zachary C. Estes, 29, no address listed, was arrested on May 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Somer Brocksmith, 37, of Parris Branch Rd., Benton, was arrested on May 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft under $1,000 by possession. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Titus R. Benton, 43, of County Road 882, Etowah, was arrested on May 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and two counts of failure to pay child support. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• April D. Lewis, 41, of County Road 169, Athens, was arrested on May 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with automobile theft. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Cicely D. Hampton, 24, of County Road 260, Niota, was arrested on May 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and implied consent. She was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Michael Todd Brown, 47, of Virginia Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with manufacture, sell, delivery of a controlled substance. He was being held on $25,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Brandon Freeman, 32, no address listed, was arrested on May 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Kristopher Shipley, 48, of County Road 86, Riceville, was arrested on May 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with resisting arrest. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Andrea Simonds, 48, of Baxter View Dr., Maryville, was arrested on May 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond, faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24 and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 31.
• Jamel Brown, 43, no address listed, was arrested on May 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated kidnapping. He was being held on $75,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Kenny L. Morgan, 46, of County Road 554, Athens, was arrested on May 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Christopher Piner, 47, of County Road 753, Calhoun, was arrested on May 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic simple assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Joshua Simonds, 45, of County Road 511, Etowah, was arrested on May 23 by the Etowah Police Department on a bench warrant for driving on a revoked license and for violation of probation. He was being held on $3,286.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Joshua Nicholson, 38, of S. Michigan St., South Bend, Ind., was arrested on May 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $10,000. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 25.
• Bobby Corvin, 62, no address listed, was arrested on May 24 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing and criminal littering. No bond amount or court date listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.