• Dennis Standridge, 23, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,784.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• David G. West, 39, of Union McMinn Rd., Niota, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• Stephanie Bishop, 33, of Eastanallee Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• Jared Bostic, 30, of County Road 283, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• Johnny Stafford, 57, of Hines Valley Rd., Lenoir City, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Kirby Sweatt II, 63, of Spring St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash and implied consent. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Jose Lopez Perez, 26, of Wright St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the Niota Police Department and charged with felony evading and driving without a license. He was being held on $12,000 bond. No court date listed.
• Randall Wells, no age listed, of Donelson Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Laura Holt, 32, of Natchez Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $970.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Orley Gutierrez Domingo, 37, of Marshes Glenn, Norcross, Ga., was arrested on Oct. 11 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Sean Pinson, 19, of 3rd St., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Jamara Bennett, 38, of McClaren Way, Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested on Oct. 11 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
