• Chase Martin, 37, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault. He was released. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Shannon Buckner, 46, of County Road 280, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 3.
• Tonya Swinbank, 41, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal impersonation, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and a warrant out of Meigs County. No bond amount listed. She was being held for Meigs County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Paula Livingston, 53, of Highland Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with child abuse, domestic assault and interfering with 911. She was released on $6,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Travis Raper, 45, of Old Englewood Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with simple possession, driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence and implied consent. He was being held on $11,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Charles Dotson, 55, of 5th St., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault, vandalism, resisting arrest and evading arrest. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Johnathon Hammonds, 29, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 19.
• Daniel Cronan, 33, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft over $2,500. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 19.
• Jacob Monroe, 25, of Jordan Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft over $2,500. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 19.
• Forrest Thornston, 27, of Zion Hill Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,238.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 19.
• DayKota Russell, 28, of Blair Rd., Harriman, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 19.
• Misty Linder, 43, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft. She was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 19.
• Kayla Miller, 39, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of burglary. She was being held on $40,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 19.
• Stephanie Cosby, 21, of County Road 759, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 19.
• Nickta Bradford, 32, of Wilkins Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant and for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $11,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.