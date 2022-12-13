• Shawn D. Toll, 48, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and due care. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Tammy Womac, 42, of County Road 167, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was being held on $6,223.40 bond plus 13 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Spencer A. White, 32, of County Road 77, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Mackenzie Schofield, 27, of Hartman Rd., Greeneville, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• Amanda Laymance, 38, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 9, 2023.
• Michael Laymance, 38, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 9, 2023.
• Savannah Ellis, 38, of Rafter Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and simple possession of a schedule III drug. She was being held on $28,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• Christopher Eaton, 34, of Ella Dr. SE, Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug, simple possession of a schedule IV drug, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• Chadwick Cross, 38, of Mt. View Rd., Benton, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 9, 2023.
• Drew Barker, 30, of Morganton Rd., Maryville, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony evading, running a red light and reckless driving. He was being held on $11,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• Douglas Wells, 48, of Patton St., Sweetwater, was arrested by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He faced a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 12.
• Jamica Kitts, 38, of County Road 259, Athens, was arrested by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. She was being held on a $1,399.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• Angela Huff, 29, no address listed, was arrested by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,926.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 10.
• Katelyn Perdue, 31, of Old Riceville Rd., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with violation of probation, failure to appear and a pair of warrants out of Loudon County. She was being held on $5,821.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• Chelsie Siler, 27, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to pay child support. She was being held on a $2,710.36 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• Anthony Martin, 22, no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• Matthew Golden, 31, of Kimbrough Dr., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the Etowah Police Department on a capias summons and a pair of bench warrants. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• Christopher Henley, 29, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the Athens Police Department on a capias summons. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• William Newman, 37, of County Road 252, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of Fentanyl for resale and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• Heather Carver, 21, of County Road 849, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• Skyler Morris, 26, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, identity theft, evading arrest, possession of a schedule II drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $46,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 12.
• Christopher Moser, 40, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Nicholas Smith, 35, of Charlotte Ave., Nashville, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear out of Wilson County. No bond amount or court date listed.
