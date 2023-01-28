• Lacie Massengill, 32, of W. Hornsby St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.
• Stacey Lee Hampton, 40, of Carter St., Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated burglary and theft. No bond amount listed. She faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Loritta Cathey, 38, of Maple Springs Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Tayler Goforth, 30, of Ivory Rd., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Keith Frye, 36, of Ohio St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $714.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Robert Monahan, 37, of Highway 11 S., Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the Drug Task Force and charged with failure to appear, two counts of possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and a Loudon County warrant. He was being held on $38,000 bond and for Loudon County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Ashley Morgan, 33, of Highway 30 W., Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the Drug Task Force and charged with failure to appear, two counts of possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and a Loudon County warrant. She was being held on $38,000 bond and for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Edward Brewster, 66, of County Road 811, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Bryan Hale, 35, of Walker Valley Rd. NW, Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, simple possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of legend drugs. He was being held on $76,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Tyler Holdman, 25, of Willburke Circle, Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault by domestic and interference with 911. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 26.
• Salvador Torres-Mondujano, 31, of Satellite Blvd., Duluth, Ga., was arrested on Jan. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Daniel E. Gable, 46, of County Road 48, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the Drug Task Force and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale (300 grams or more/conspiracy), possession of methamphetamine (300 grams or more) and seven counts of possession for resale. He was being held on $75,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Jasmine Eberhardt, 28, of Vaughn Rd., Chattanooga, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 26.
• Alicia Vargas, 29, of Gamble Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with a pair of bench warrants, possession of a schedule II drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $47,000 bond and for Bradley County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 26.
• Peter E. Dennis, 28, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 27.
• Gerard J. Birk, 33, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $10,778.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 27.
• Hunter Waldroup, 19, of Central Ave., Benton, was arrested on Jan. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with underage consumption and driving under the influence under 21. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
