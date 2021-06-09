• James Miller, 46, of Royal St., Athens, was arrested on June 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Haley Viano, 29, of Tatum St., Etowah, was arrested on June 6 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a bench warrant. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Steven Short, 28, of Gunnell Rd., Sadieville, Ky., was arrested on June 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Dakota L. Bumbalough, 26, of Gideon St., Athens, was arrested on June 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Kimberly Bergin, 53, of County Road 884, Etowah, was arrested on June 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Robert Davis, 52, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on June 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Dennis Jones Moore, 29, of County Road 286, Niota, was arrested on June 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Danielle K. Stevens, 22, of Highway 411, Madisonville, was arrested on June 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Maxwell R. Schmitt, 25, of Beaumont Ave., Maryville, was arrested on June 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was released to Catoosa County, Ga. authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• John Allen Knox, 30, of County Road 331, Sweetwater, was arrested on June 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Ryan Brown, 37, of Worth Lane, Charleston, was arrested on June 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 7.
• Richard Sowah, 45, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on June 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with an indictment for sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was being held on $200,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Kenny Stephens, 39, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on June 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Steve Austin Shadden, 42, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was released on $35,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Jessica Mellott, 41, of County Road 42, Calhoun, was arrested on June 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias out of Bradley County. She was being held for Bradley County authorities.
• Teddy Mealor, 47, of Johnson St., Etowah, was arrested on June 8 and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Terri Sharp, 53, of Hitchcock Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 8 and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,756.90 cash bond and no court date was listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.