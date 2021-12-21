• Chad Parker, 38, of Sneed Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft over $1,000, felony evading, driving on a revoked license, resisting arrest, legend drugs, drug paraphernalia and four counts of reckless endangerment. He was released on $26,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 17.
• Andrew Swafford, 35, of Miller Rd., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of meth for resale, oxycodone for resale and alprazolam for resale. He was released on $88,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 17.
• Shelby McMurray, 25, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,406.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Shon E. Moses, 44, of County Road 442, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 17.
• John E. Mitts, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with evading arrest, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest and evading arrest. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Tiffany L. Rogers, 35, of Goodfield Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the Meigs County Sheriff’s department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• James Luther Fry, 42, of Cagle Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, felony possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession or casual exchange of meth, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and obedience to traffic control device. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Gregory Rose, 34, of Howard Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for criminal impersonation, driving on a suspended license and two counts of forgery. He was released on $11,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Renee Morgan, 44, of Highway 309, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was released on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Christopher Cook, 51, of Northside Dr., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Buffie Cook, 46, of Northside Dr., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• David Smith, 32, of Gentry St., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving on a revoked license, violation of the open container law and driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Lucas Bivens, 19, of County Road 614, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Amanda Frye, 35, of County Road 669, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a suspended license. She was released on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Charles Harper Jr., 36, of 14th Ave., Dayton, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated burglary and public intoxication. He was being held on $61,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Jessie Goodman, 39, of Benton Pike, Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Alexandra Trew, 37, of Keith Lane, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Eric Hansard, 39, of Ridge Lane, Blaine, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Charles McKee, 40, of Laurel Mountain Loop, Madisonville, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child support. He was being held on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• James Henry, 58, of Canal St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and an indictment. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on and Circuit Court on Dec. 20.
• Carlos Olivera-Ponce, 25, of Morgantown Rd., Greenback, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Blount County. He was being held for Blount County authorities.
