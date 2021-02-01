• Anthony Ackaouy, 34, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation and shoplifting. He was being held on $2,890.45 bond and no court date was listed.
• Savannah Epps, 24, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Brandon Russell, 52, of County Road 492, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was being held on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Bradley Steadman, 23, of Endsly Lane, Friendsville, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with carjacking, felony evading, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, criminal conspiracy and three counts of attempted murder. He was being held on $65,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 1.
• Kenneth Farner, 25, of Jaynes St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Jennifer L. White, 44, of Murray Chapel Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 27.
• Aiden Holt, 19, of Alexander Mill Rd., Evergreen, Ala., was arrested on Jan. 29 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Russel David Farmer, 53, of Sunnyside Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and theft of property. He was being held on $3,699.40 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Cortez D. Black, 30, of Phoenix Ave., Chattanooga, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Pamela Liner, 28, of Old Englewood Rd., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with a warrant for possession of marijuana, two counts of shoplifting and two counts of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $3,192.80 bond for Collegedale authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Sara Jean Sweeney, 34, of Pine Lawn Dr., Harrison, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary and identity theft. She was being held on $28,000 bond for Sequatchie County authorities and no court date was listed.
• Amanda Lee Carter, 33, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant, burglary, theft under $1,000 and vandalism under $1,000. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Lisa Marie Miller, 40, of 2nd St., Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with a warrant, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $7,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
