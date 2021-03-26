• Muneo Martin, 28, with no address listed, was arrested on March 23 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with identity theft/use of another’s identification. He was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Clellan Chandler, 37, of Sanders Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a schedule II drug and warrants out of Meigs County. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Timothy James, with no age listed, of Eaves St., Athens, was arrested on March 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale and violation of probation. He was being held on $10,503.25 bond and no court date was listed.
• Tevin James Williams, 26, of County Road 129, Athens, was arrested on March 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with attempted aggravated burglary, domestic assault and vandalism. He was released on $6,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Alisa Guardiola, 24, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on March 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a bench warrant. She was being held on a $1,255.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Neidra L. Myers, 32, of Lamontville Rd., Decatur, was arrested on March 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $529.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 25.
• Ranae Rowena Brown, 44, of Bible St., Cleveland, was arrested on March 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 25.
• Travis Eugene Eaton, 38, of Friendship Lane, Delano, was arrested on March 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft by possession and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on 12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 25.
• Peyton Adam Womac, 19, of County Road 167, Athens, was arrested on March 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading and driving without a license. He was released on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 25.
• Thomas Carouthers, 24, of Bill West Dr., Ten Mile, was arrested on March 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 25.
• Marcus T. Bradford, 36, of Barnes St., Cleveland, was arrested on March 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with warrants out of Bradley County. He was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Donna Faye Hawkins, 58, of County Road 42, Calhoun, was arrested on March 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a bench warrant, violation of probation and driving on a revoked license. She was being held on $3,000 bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 25.
• Kristina R. Hamm, 39, of 4th St., Englewood, was arrested on March 25 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 25.
• Andrew Womac, 34, of Harrison Pike, Cleveland, was arrested on March 25 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 25.
• Brittany Braden, 24, with no address listed, was arrested on March 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 26.
